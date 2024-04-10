Andretti opens new facility at Silverstone

Still determined to enter F1, Andretti Global has opened a new 48,000 square foot facility at Silverstone.

"We have embarked on the next stage of our preparations to enter the Formula One World Championship with the opening of the new facility at Silverstone Park," said the team. "Joined by the existing Andretti Cadillac UK workforce of approximately 80 people, we had the honour today of inaugurating this new British home for our wider Andretti family."

The new building is a milestone for Andretti Global, an independent property in its own right with the possibility to scale up activities as the situation evolves.

The flexible space will house manufacturing facilities, including pattern, model and machine shops, ADM, electronics, R&D and additional office and meeting facilities, and will continue to work hand in hand with the principal Andretti site in Indiana and the Formula E facility in Banbury, a collaborative site for Andretti's global family of race teams.

To date, the F1 project has been split between operations in Silverstone, Indiana and the GM Tech Center in North Carolina. Preparations began some time ago with a focus on critical activities such as assembling key staff and focusing on long lead-time activities including aerodynamic design, mechanical design and vehicle dynamics. The new facility will be completed in phases according to commercial and sporting needs and workforce requirements.

"We have said that our work continues at pace," added Andretti, "this new facility embodies that work. While we are building an American works team, having a European base is a great way to attract the best in F1 talent and install state-of-the-art machinery."