McLaren complain a lot, says Verstappen

Unlikely to calm the rising tension between the teams, Max Verstappen accuses McLaren of complaining a lot.

The Dutchman wasn't so much referring to the hoo ha that followed yesterday's controversial incident(s) but rather the Woking team's continued suggestion of skulduggery in terms of ride height.

However, asked what he thought of the stewards decision to penalise Lando Norris, the three-time world champion seized the opportunity.

"No, I don't," he insisted, when asked if he sympathised with the Woking team's unhappiness with the penalty. "I mean, they complain about a lot lately anyway, but it's very clear in the rules. Outside the white line, you cannot pass.

"I've been done for it as well in the past," he added. "I think it's quite clear, you can't overtake outside of the white line. I mean, I got done for it also here in, I think, 2017 or whatever it was. I lost my podium like that.

"I just remained calm, tried to do the best I could after that to bring the car to the end because it was not easy with the tyres and the situation that I was in. But overall, I still really enjoyed that battle that we had."

Finishing ahead of his title rival in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix means that Verstappen heads to Mexico with a 57 point comfort cushion.

That is definitely the positive," said Verstappen. "I did hope for a little bit more performance today, that's why we have to analyse why we weren't that good.

"I think everyone is a little bit better or the same as yesterday, but we were definitely worse. I need to understand why."

