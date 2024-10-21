Wolff criticises stewards' inconsistency

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hit out at what he believes to be inconsistency in the way the stewards interpret the rules.

While it was the Lando Norris penalty that dominated the headlines, Wolff highlighted the penalty handed to George Russell for forcing Valtteri Bottas off track earlier in the race.

According to the stewards, the Driving Standard Guidelines provide that when overtaking on the inside, a driver must not force the other car off the track and must leave a fair and acceptable width for the car being overtaken, as far as they were concerned this did not occur when Russell passed the Stake driver.

In mitigation, a 5 second penalty was imposed instead of the standard 10 second penalty because the stewards determined that the forcing off track was not deliberate, and Russell was in control of his car at all times.

Yuki Tsunoda was subsequently handed a 5s penalty for a similar move on Alex Albon.

Informing Russell of the penalty, Wolff described it as a "total joke", and subsequently asked by the driver whether Max Verstappen had been penalised for his move on Lando Norris at the start, Wolff informed his driver: "He didn't get a penalty, and at the end, Lando got a penalty for being forced off and overtaking on the outside.

"I guess it is a bit biased decision-making," he added.

Speaking to Sky Sports at race end, the Austrian said: "It is inconsistent. With Valtteri, it wasn't even a race. In the sprint we saw a few of those incidents that were exactly the same and weren't penalised when racing for positions, real positions actually. So receiving that penalty is completely odd and bizarre.

"I think we know why, but I can't say that on television," he added.

"Sometimes there are correlations," continued. "When there is decision-making that is a bit interesting.

"At the end of the day, it is a difficult job," he said of the stewards. "Some are very good, some are trying their best, and you need to salute these guys."

