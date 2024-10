Red Bull pair deny ride height 'cheat' was advantageous

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have played down the benefit of the controversial ride height device found on the Red Bull.

While the FIA has dismissed talk of cheating by the Austrian team, the device, which allowed the driver to alter the ride height between qualifying and the race from within the cockpit, cleverly circumventing the rules, the team agreed to remove it from its cars.

"It's open source, right? Everyone can see it," said Max Verstappen. "For us, it was just an easy tool when the parts were off," he added.

"We know that it was easy to adjust, but once the whole car is built together, you can't touch it.

"For us, it doesn't change," he insisted. "When I read about it, I was thinking about other teams doing it, and then I found out it was related to our team. We never even mentioned it in the briefing, so it's just an easier tool to adjust stuff."

"There has been nothing that we were doing," added teammate Perez. "We never actually talked about it. It was impossible.

"If anything, for example, I remember here that last year it was a sprint event, so we ended up with the ride height close to the moon," he added. "It was completely out of it because we were concerned about something like what happened to Mercedes that could happen to us," he said, referring to the excessive wear to the underfloor planks that saw Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc disqualified.

"I think it is down to the FIA to draw a line whether it is legal or illegal," added the Mexican. "They are the ones who control the sport, so at the end of the day it is up to them to decide."

Of course, it was of no benefit, one has to wonder what it was doing on the cars in the first place.