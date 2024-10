United States Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: We have had a few weeks away from racing, giving us time to refocus and to work hard on our performance ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

We have made some changes to the car to hopefully better suit this circuit, so will see if this makes us more competitive when we head out on track. This week will be another hectic Sprint race, with a lot planned over the weekend. Austin is a really cool city and the atmosphere at the track is like no other. I will be back in my US helmet for this race, which is a tribute to the passionate fans here and features the skyline of all three US cities that we are racing in. We have a lot of good memories here, so we are looking forward to heading back and racing there this week.

Sergio Perez: It feels like we have had a long time away from racing! It's nice to be back and to be heading to one of our favourite races of the season. It's a special race for me, everyone jokes I have so many home races, but Austin always feels like one for me and the support is really nice. I have been training hard back home in Mexico and in regular touch with the Team back in the UK. We are looking to come into Austin in a better place with the car, we have made some changes in the break, aimed at improving the pace and we will see how competitive we are in Austin. It being a Sprint race makes things a little tricky, because we have one practice session to get the car right before it counts but that's where working as a Team comes in and that's what we excel at.

Facts & Stats

• Since 2018, at least one Oracle Red Bull Racing driver has finished on the podium in Austin and only twice in 11 visits to Circuit of the Americas have the Team missed out on the podium.

• Max has won the last three United States Grand Prix earning his 50th career race victory last year which was also his 30th win driving car no.1 which surpassed Sebastian Vettel's 29 wins.

• Checo has scored points at the last eight consecutive races in Austin which is the longest streak of any current driver at COTA.

• Max secured an American sweep last year after winning in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas which made him the first driver to win three Grand Prix in the same country in a single year.

• Pole position in Austin has proved less fruitful than at most racetracks, with the driver starting second going onto lead the opening lap in five of the last six US Grand Prix.