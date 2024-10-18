Scrapped point for fastest lap won't be missed

Most drivers won't be sorry to see the end of the awarding of a point for setting fastest race lap.

Introduced in 2019 in a bid to 'spice up' the show, it rarely achieved what is was intended to do, and only a few weeks ago was proven to be another facet of the sport that could be manipulated tactically to advantage one team or driver against another when RB's Daniel Ricciardo deprived title challenger Lando Norris of the point.

With the World Motor Sport Council agreeing that the bonus point should be dropped for next season, the move was widely greeted by the drivers.

"I always was of the opinion that it was a not needed, mainly because of how it is achieved," said Carlos Sainz. "Right now, that point goes to the one that has a free pitstop one lap to the end of the race. So, it's not showing who is the fastest guy in the race, and he deserves one point for being the fastest guy.

"Most of the time, it's a point that goes to the guy that, by chance or by luck or by race situation, has a free pit stop at some point of the race," he added.

Asked if a point should instead be awarded to the driver who claims pole position, the Spaniard said: Yeah! Pole position is something that, at least in Formula 1, is given a lot of value. Qualifying is something that media people keep a lot of importance to know. And obviously as drivers in qualifying, we like being the fastest because it shows you've maybe have done the cleanest lap. You've taken maybe more risks. You've put everything on the line to go on pole. And a point for that in a tight field makes sense. In a field where only one car is going to get all the pole positions makes less sense. But in the ideal scenario of a tight field and one guy going for it in qualifying and getting that pole position, I think it could make more sense than the fastest lap of the race."

"For us drivers, being on pole is something very important to us," said Esteban Ocon, "and I think to all of you guys. it's something that we put a lot of effort on and that is very rewarding.

"On the race, we race to win. You don't necessarily race to be fastest on one lap. I never thought that this is a good thing, to have one point, for the race. But for pole position, it would be much more rewarding and that's something I would prefer."

"I kind of liked how it is now," said Lando Norris, who could yet miss out on the championship by that one point he lost out on in Singapore. "I mean, you know, there's an opportunity to go for something else.

"Sometimes you pay the price for risking such a thing, and it's always been a risk in certain scenarios," he added. "If your pit stop goes wrong, you know, different reasons. The thing is, if it's such a case, then it's like we had in Singapore or something like that. That's repetitive, then I think it's the correct thing to do. But I don't know. I don't feel like they should change it just because of people questioning it after Singapore. So I don't know. It's got nothing to do with me. It was all a team manager thing. So yeah, it's got nothing to do with us."

Referring to Singapore and the lost point, asked if losing the championship as a result would be bittersweet, the McLaren driver replied: "No. I wouldn't look at that as the reason. I'd probably put the blame down to other things this season that could have been better, rather than Daniel in his final race getting a fastest lap.

"It might come down to that in the end of the year. And if that's the case, then so be it. But I don't think that's... People have done that for years. I know it's just odd timing and people are quick to jump on things, but it depends if it's... The circumstance of how it happened, I guess, is a unique one. Daniel knew it was his last race. And I wouldn't say it's a nice way to go out, because I don't think any way to go out is a nice one. But yeah, if it wasn't and it was just him going for fastest lap, then it's a bit more of a question mark and something, I think, we probably would have questioned more as a team. And I know they're changing the rules for next year and these kind of things. But if it was a repetitive thing, if it was to happen again this weekend or next weekend, then I think that's where we would probably classify it or question it in a much deeper manner. But considering how things were and, I don't know.

"I don't want to just say I accept it because it was his final race because it's got nothing to do for his championship or their championship. You know, it was something to take away from me, but I would never blame Daniel. I would never blame them. But if it's done with intent to do such a thing, then it's obviously not what we agree with. And I don't think something that Formula 1 would agree with either. So the answer is no, I wouldn't blame it on this. It would be down to other reasons."

"It gave a lot," said Sergio Perez of the point for fastest lap. "There were races especially when the championship is pretty tight between teams and drivers, where that could really make a difference. We are talking about 24 points a season.

"I don't know why it changed," he added, "I just felt like it was quite good. When you go for it, it is quite a lot of pressure for the mechanics to deliver the right stop, for you to deliver the right lap. I don't think it was the best move."

"I always thought the point for fastest lap was a bit pointless because it would always be the driver who was having a tough race and would pit, put new tyres on and gain the extra point," said George Russell. "I never really saw the benefit of that, so sort of glad to see that's gone."