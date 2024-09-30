Renault ends F1 engine programme

As widely expected, Renault has announced that it is to end the production of F1 engines, leaving Alpine to partner with Mercedes.

The French manufacturer which has powered the likes of Williams, Benetton and Red Bull to title success is to withdraw at the end of 2025 ahead of the rules overhaul in 2026.

"Formula 1 activities at Viry, excluding the development of a new engine, will continue until the end of the 2025 season," said Renault in a statement.

"Following the consultation process and dialogue with the employee representatives at Viry-Chatillon, Alpine has decided to establish an F1 monitoring unit," it added "This unit will aim to maintain employees' knowledge and skills in this sport and remain at the forefront of innovation for Hypertech Alpine's various projects."

Having entered and withdrawn from the sport numerous times over the years, the news that the manufacturer will continue to 'keep an eye' of F1 comes as no surprise, but in reality, having never come to grips with the hybrid formula it would appear that this time it is goodbye for good.

"Creating this Hypertech Alpine centre is key to Alpine's development strategy and, more broadly, to the Group's innovation strategy," said Alpine CEO, Philippe Krief.

"It is a turning point in the history of the Viry-Chatillon site, which will ensure the continuity of a savoir-faire and the inclusion of its rare skills in the Group's ambitious future while strengthening Alpine's position as an 'innovation garage'.

"Its racing DNA remains a cornerstone of the brand. It will continue to fuel an unprecedented industrial and automotive project, thanks particularly to Hypertech Alpine."

While there is no mention of Mercedes partnering Alpine, Aston Martin's switch to Honda in 2026 will allow the German manufacturer to provide power units to the French team.

Despite strong denials from Enstone, there is continued speculation that Alpine is for sale, should a potential buyer come along. However, whilst the likes of Zak Brown claims that all teams are worth "north of a billion" selling the outfit will present Flavio Briatore with an enormous challenge. That's unless the potential buyer is already on board.