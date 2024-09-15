Four drivers given warnings by Baku stewards

Max Verstappen is one of four drivers given a warning by the Baku stewards for overtaking under Virtual Safety Car Conditions.

Verstappen, along with Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were summoned by the stewards for overtaking after the chequered flag, but while the VSC was still being displayed, following the crash at Turn 2 involving Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz.

All four were reminded by the stewards that while passing after the chequered flag is not unusual, it is prohibited in the case of yellows, the Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car procedures.

While the drivers were aware of where the incident was, they could not have known if emergency equipment or marshals were being dispatched onto the track, and so should have proceeded with caution.

A beach of Article 12.2.1 h) of the International Sporting Code and/or Article 56.6 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, all four were given official warnings.

