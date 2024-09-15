Site logo

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Result

15/09/2024

Result of the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 51 1h 32:58.007
2 Leclerc Ferrari 51 + 0:10.910
3 Russell Mercedes 51 + 0:31.328
4 Norris McLaren 51 + 0:36.143
5 Verstappen Red Bull 51 + 1:17.098
6 Alonso Aston Martin 51 + 1:25.468
7 Albon Williams 51 + 1:27.396
8 Colapinto Williams 51 + 1:29.541
9 Hamilton Mercedes 51 + 1:32.401
10 Bearman Haas 51 + 1:33.127
11 Hulkenberg Haas 51 + 1:33.465
12 Gasly Alpine 51 + 1:57.189
13 Ricciardo RB 51 + 2:26.907
14 Zhou Stake 51 + 2:28.841
15 Ocon Alpine 50 + 1 Lap
16 Bottas Stake 50 + 1 Lap
17 Perez Red Bull 49 + 2 Laps
18 Sainz Ferrari 49 + 2 Laps
19 Stroll Aston Martin 45 + 3 Laps
Tsunoda RB 14 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:45.255 (Lap 42)

