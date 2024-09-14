Russell edges out Leclerc in final practice

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 27 degrees C, while the track temperature is 32 degrees, significantly cooler than yesterday. While there is a 30% chance of rain, there is little or no wind.

Yesterday afternoon's session saw the top three - Leclerc, Perez and Hamilton covered by just 0.066, with fourth-place Sainz a further 0.4s behind.

We never got to see a representative time from Norris, though the early signs are that Red Bull is benefitting from its revised floor but remains under pressure from McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Interestingly, only Mercedes has run the hard tyre thus far, the white-banded rubber likely to be the favoured compound on Sunday.

While the first session was compromised by three red flags things were a little better in the afternoon, though a number of drivers suffered technical issues over the course of the day.

What looks likely to be one of the deciding factors however appears to be the inability to keep the cars on the black stuff, with Leclerc and Colapinto finding the barriers and almost everyone taking at least one trip up one of the many escape roads.

The lights go green and Perez leads the way, followed by Zhou, Tsunoda, Bottas and Verstappen.

"The track feels a little damp," says Perez following the overnight rain.

As more drivers head out all three compounds are in use, the Bulls on softs.

Tyre scrubbing appears to be the order of the day, for after twelve minutes only 7 drivers have been out, completing three laps at the most, but no times have been posted.

"I've got a problem," reports Ocon who has stopped halfway between Turns 17 and 18, "I don't think I can make it." Both alpine drivers had issues yesterday and it looks as though this could be one of those weekends.

The session is red-flagged as the car is removed from the track.

The session resumes at 12:54, Piastri leads out Russell, Stroll, Hamilton and Norris.

As more drivers head out all are now sporting the red-banded rubber.

"Some very light drops of rain," reports Piastri, who subsequently posts the first time of the day, a 45.476.

As Hamilton goes second, ahead of Stroll and Russell, Verstappen posts a 45.209.

Sainz goes second with a 45.278 ahead of Perez (45.353) who is looking much stronger this weekend, then again he likes this track having won here twice before.

A 44.371 sees Albon go top as his Williams teammate goes second with a 45.186.

Hulkenberg splits the Williams pair with a 45.074 but is demoted when Piastri responds with a 45.034.

The session is red-flagged again when Bearman hits the barrier at Turn 1.

This is a disaster not only for Haas but all the drivers as it is losing them precious time.

Replay shows that he was carrying too much speed into Turn 1, headed into the escape road but in the process hit the barrier.

"Oh, I'm such an idiot, oh ****," he tells his team. "Ah, I'm so sorry."

With 23 minutes remaining, other than the Haas youngster, Norris and Ocon have yet to post times.

The session resumes with 22 minutes remaining and understandably Norris leads the way. He is followed by Gasly, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Bottas and Zhou.

"Ollie is okay, obviously very, very frustrated," says Ayao Komatsu, "he just completely overcooked the braking.

"Q1 doesn't really change now because of the dangers of yellow flags. For me he just needs to reset, get back to what he was doing yesterday and gets the confidence back ahead of Q1."

Norris goes top with a 44.226 as Hulkenberg improves to third and Gasly goes 14th.

Ricciardo goes fourth and Bottas sixth, but both are demoted when Tsunoda crosses the line at 44.454 to go third.

Hamilton heads down the escape road at Turn 3.

Albon retakes the top spot with a 43.623 but Leclerc responds with a 43.455, drivers clearly taking advantage of a tow... when they can get it.

Sainz goes third with a 43.796 as Verstappen goes quickest in S2, subsequently crossing the line at 43.584 to go second.

PBs in all three sectors see Perez stop the clock at 43.389 as Piastri looks set to improve. Indeed, the Australian responds with a 42.749, 0.640s up on the Red Bull.

"Check the PU," says Russell, "Something sounds and feels a little bit funny." The Briton subsequently heads off down the escape road at Turn 2.

"The ride feels terrible, down the straight under braking," complains Russell.

Hamilton goes second but remains 0.552s off Piastri's pace.

Stroll improves to seventh as Perez goes second only to be demoted when Leclerc crosses the line at 42.564, 0.185 up on Piastri.

Despite his numerous issues Russell improves to third with a 43.003.

Unable to slow his car, Gasly heads straight down the escape road at Turn 3.

Verstappen improves to third with a 42.864, 0.300s off Leclerc's pace.

Sainz and Perez have been noted for impeding. "This was huge," says the Ferrari driver after having to take drastic avoiding action when he happens across a very slow Red Bull in Turn 15. "You tell me too late, mate," the Mexican tells his team.

Norris goes second with a 42.737, but is demoted when Russell goes top with a 42.514.

Leclerc closes to within 0.013s of Russell as Perez remains seventh. There's a last gast attempt from Verstappen but he remains fifth.

The session ends. Russell is quickest, ahead of Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Albon, Colapinto and Hamilton.

Alonso is eleventh, ahead of Tsunoda, Stroll, Ricciardo, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Bottas and Zhou, while Ocon and Bearman fail to post times.

With the top five covered by 0.348... Sainz and Perez there or thereabouts, not forgetting the Williams pair in the top ten... we invite you to pick the bones out of that one.