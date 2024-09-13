Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Verstappen Red Bull 5 4 4 4 2 2 7 Perez Red Bull 5 4 4 4 3 3 7 Russell Mercedes 4 4 4 4 1 1 3 Hamilton Mercedes 4 4 4 4 1 1 3 Leclerc Ferrari 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Sainz Ferrari 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Piastri McLaren 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Norris McLaren 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Stroll Aston Martin 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Alonso Aston Martin 4 4 4 4 1 1 3 Ocon Alpine 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 Gasly Alpine 5 5 5 5 3 4 6 Albon Williams 4 4 4 4 3 3 3 Colapinto Williams 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Ricciardo RB 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Tsunoda RB 5 5 5 5 3 3 6 Bottas Stake 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 Zhou Stake 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Bearman Haas 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 Hulkenberg Haas 4 4 4 4 2 2 5

Note: Drivers are limited to just four Internal Combustion Engines this season, also four Turbochargers, MGU-Hs and MGU-Ks and two Control Electrics and Energy Stores. In terms of exhaust systems, they are limited to 8 for the season.