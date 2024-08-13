Site logo

Pirelli reveals compounds for Monza, Baku and Singapore

13/08/2024

The Grands Prix scheduled for the month of September will see the three softest compounds in the Pirelli range being used: those races being Italy (1st September), Azerbaijan (15 September) and Singapore (22 September).

For all three races, the C3 will be the hard, the C4 yellow medium and C5 red soft, exactly the same choices as last year.

While the street circuits in Baku and Singapore are the natural habitat for the chosen compounds, the fact that these have also been selected for Monza might create a few surprises.

In fact, it's worth noting that the track which hosts the Italian Grand Prix has been completely resurfaced, with the work only completed a few weeks ago.

Pirelli admits that it will be interesting to see how the teams and drivers, deal with the new challenge and how the compounds behave on the new surface.

