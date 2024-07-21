Hungarian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Piastri McLaren NM UH UM Norris McLaren NM UH UM Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NM Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NM Sainz Ferrari NM NH NM Perez Red Bull NH NM NM Russell Mercedes NH NM NH Tsunoda RB NM NH Stroll Aston Martin US UM UH Alonso Aston Martin US UM UH Ricciardo RB NM NH NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH Albon Williams NS NH NH Magnussen Haas NS NH NH Bottas Stake UM NH NH Sargeant Williams NM NH NH NS Ocon Alpine NM NH NH NS Zhou Stake UM NH NH Gasly Alpine NH NM

