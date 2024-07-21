Site logo

Hungarian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
21/07/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Piastri McLaren NM UH UM
Norris McLaren NM UH UM
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NM
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NM
Sainz Ferrari NM NH NM
Perez Red Bull NH NM NM
Russell Mercedes NH NM NH
Tsunoda RB NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin US UM UH
Alonso Aston Martin US UM UH
Ricciardo RB NM NH NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH
Albon Williams NS NH NH
Magnussen Haas NS NH NH
Bottas Stake UM NH NH
Sargeant Williams NM NH NH NS
Ocon Alpine NM NH NH NS
Zhou Stake UM NH NH
Gasly Alpine NH NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Hungaroring here.

LATEST IMAGES

