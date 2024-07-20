Site logo

Hungarian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

20/07/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:16.098 128.785 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:16.142 0.044
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.379 0.281
4 Russell Mercedes 1:16.564 0.466
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:16.639 0.541
6 Ricciardo RB 1:16.652 0.554
7 Albon Williams 1:16.661 0.563
8 Hulkenberg Haas 1:16.696 0.598
9 Tsunoda RB 1:16.744 0.646
10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.786 0.688
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.803 0.705
12 Bottas Stake 1:16.804 0.706
13 Perez Red Bull 1:16.954 0.856
14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.001 0.903
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.085 0.987
16 Sargeant Williams 1:17.168 1.070
17 Zhou Stake 1:17.291 1.193
18 Gasly Alpine 1:17.499 1.401
19 Magnussen Haas 1:17.507 1.409
20 Ocon Alpine 1:17.575 1.477

