Hungarian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:16.098 128.785 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:16.142 0.044 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.379 0.281 4 Russell Mercedes 1:16.564 0.466 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:16.639 0.541 6 Ricciardo RB 1:16.652 0.554 7 Albon Williams 1:16.661 0.563 8 Hulkenberg Haas 1:16.696 0.598 9 Tsunoda RB 1:16.744 0.646 10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.786 0.688 11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.803 0.705 12 Bottas Stake 1:16.804 0.706 13 Perez Red Bull 1:16.954 0.856 14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.001 0.903 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.085 0.987 16 Sargeant Williams 1:17.168 1.070 17 Zhou Stake 1:17.291 1.193 18 Gasly Alpine 1:17.499 1.401 19 Magnussen Haas 1:17.507 1.409 20 Ocon Alpine 1:17.575 1.477