Norris leads the way in FP2

Ahead of today's second session, the air temperature is 31 degrees C, while the track temperature is 48 degrees. It remains extremely hot.

In terms of updates, Red Bull has a new Coke/Engine Cover, Halo, Rear Corner, Front Wing and Front Corner, while Mercedes has a new Rear Corner and Ferrari a new Floor Body.

Aston Martin has a new Front Wing, Halo, Floor Body, Floor Fences, Floor Edge, Diffuser and Beam Wing, while Alpine has a new Rear Corner and Williams a new Coke/Engine Cover.

RB has a new Front Corner and Rear Corner, while Stake has a new Sidepod Inlet, Coke/Engine Cover, Floor Body, Floor Edge, Rear Corner, Rear Suspension, Halo, Mirror and Headrest and Haas brings a new Coke/Engine Cover and Cooling Louvres.

Carlos Sainz set the pace earlier, Ferrari showing the single lap pace it has been much in need of for most of this year.

Mercedes looked good, as did McLaren, however it was Verstappen's pace on used tyres that was of particular interest.

The lights go green and Hulkenberg leads the way, followed by Zhou, Magnussen, Bottas and Ocon.

Hulkenberg sat out the opening session after giving his car over to Oliver Bearman.

As more drivers head out all are on mediums.

Leclerc is advised that as he has new brakes he should try straight-line braking a few times.

No sooner has Hamilton posted an 18.961 than Perez responds with an 18.568.

Ricciardo goes third (19.008), ahead of Leclerc, Sargeant, Albon and Stroll.

"My brakes are not working," complains Verstappen, "They're not biting." The Dutchman subsequently goes fifth with a 19.213.

Russell goes second with an 18.817, as Sainz goes fifth and Leclerc seventh.

Norris is told to go for a single cool down lap... he agrees.

While almost everyone is on mediums, the McLaren pair are on hards.

Verstappen goes second with an 18.724, closing to within 0.156s of his teammate.

In this morning's session only Alonso had the upgrade package in order that they could run a back-to-back appraisal, however in this session both drivers have the full package.

Oh dear. The session is red-flagged after Leclerc goes off on the exit of Turn 4.

"I hit the wall, rear left," he admits as the replay shows him losing the rear of the car on exiting Turn 4 after running over the kerb, he subsequently spins 360 degrees, clouting the barrier in the process.

The session resumes with 28 minutes remaining.

Russell gets things underway, followed by Hamilton and Hulkenberg.

As more drivers head out, softs are clearly the order of the day.

Russell goes quickest with an 18.294 as Hamilton posts an 18.363.

Zhou does well to keep it out of the barriers as he spins after coming across a slow Perez as he exits Turn 4.

Meanwhile, Norris goes quickest (17.788), ahead of Sainz and Perez.

Verstappen goes second with an 18.031, as Ricciardo goes eighth and Alonso tenth.

Having gone sixth (18.315) Magnussen complains that his tyres are done.

Norris switches to hards as the majority of his rivals revert from softs back to mediums.

All bar Leclerc and Tsunoda got to run on the red-banded rubber, the RB drivers having been undergoing a suspension change at that point.

Piastri, who lost time in FP1 due to a water pressure issue has lost time with another issue this afternoon and consequently only managed one hot lap on the softs.

"OK, don't rush me," snaps Tsunoda after being told: "Let's go, let's go!"

Perez lapping at 24.1 and Verstappen 24.3, as Norris posts 24.5, Sainz 24.7, Russell 24.4 and Hamilton 24.6.

As the clock ticks down Norris and Hamilton switch to the softs.

The session ends. Norris is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Magnussen, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Albon and Alonso.

Bottas is eleventh, ahead of Sargeant, Piastri, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Stroll, Leclerc, Tsunoda and Zhou.