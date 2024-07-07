Hamilton claims an emotional home win

The anticipated thunderstorm did hit Silverstone around three hours before the start of the race. However, despite the insistence of the Sky team that conditions for the race will be "changeable", no further rain is expected.

Indeed, as the drivers are ferried around the track to wave to the crowds, the sun is shining.

Much has been made of the fact that Britons fill the first three places on the grid, and after last night's football, in which England beat Switzerland on penalties, the jingoism is currently on 11 and in danger of climbing.

Whether there will be three Britons on the podium remains to be seen, but with England set to meet the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Euros later this week, Max Verstappen might well want to serve an early warning.

While the other semi-final features France and Spain, the best hope for those two particular nations today is Carlos Sainz, for Alpine continues to struggle as does Fernando Alonso.

But what need of the Weather Gods anyway, for Silverstone usually manages to serve up something special, and with Mercedes now very much in the mix, Red Bull, already under pressure from McLaren, has a real fight on its hands.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton start from the front row, and while there does appear to be an increasing amount of needle between the pair, we are sure Toto will have had a quiet word. The McLarens start third and fifth, leaving Max on his lonesome, though not for the first time.

Qualifying 19th, Sergio Perez has taken the opportunity to take on a new engine and will therefore start from the pitlane, whilst Pierre Gasly starts from the back of the grid after taking on his 5th set of engine elements of the season.

Following another bravura performance, Nico Hulkenberg starts from sixth, ahead of Lance Stroll and Alex Albon, who will no doubt be given honorary British status should he perform well today.

In the same way that the media is ramping up the jingoism - which must be a real turn-off for those subscribers around the world who do not happen to be British - it is insisting that this will be the hardest fought British Grand Prix ever... conveniently ignoring the many great battles we have witness here, and at Brands Hatch, Aintree... and let's not forget Donington, over the years. But then again, that is one of the great follies of the modern era, anything from more than ten years ago is ancient history and doesn't count.

According to Pirelli, a one-stop is quickest, with all three compounds being viable. The soft/medium strategy is slightly quicker than going from the soft to the hard, while a strategy without the softs gives greater flexibility.

Most of the big guns have one set of fresh mediums and softs, though Leclerc has two sets of softs and the McLaren pair two sets of fresh mediums.

Fifty minutes before the start, it begins to rain... despite assurances to the contrary from the leading meteorological service.

If it continues, or worsens, we are assured that all the teams have sufficient sets of Inters and Wets to run a two-stop race.

The pitlane opens and Gasly leads the way, followed by Ocon, Leclerc, Hamilton and Bottas.

Taking time off from the weather and the jingoism, the Sky team turns its attention to the possibility of a clash involving Verstappen and Norris.

"No more rain," Sainz is told, "maybe one hour into the race, but not before."

As the National Anthem is sung, Race Control predicts a 60% chance of rain.

All are starting on mediums bar Zhou and Ocon who are on softs and Perez on hards. Everyone is on fresh rubber.

Ahead of the formation lap there are dark clouds in the distance.

Russell heads off at lightning speed for the formation lap, appearing to keep the rest of the field on the back foot.

The grid forms... as Gasly pulls into the pits reporting an issue and Hamilton has his car noticeably pointing towards his teammate.

They're away. Russell is quick of the grid and while his teammate pulls across the track towards him, he actually appears to be covering his back rather than battle for the lead.

Indeed, as they head towards Abbey, Hamilton is holding off Norris and the pursuing pack.

Through the complex, Verstappen is almost alongside Norris and just ahead of Piastri. Around Aintree, the Dutchman gets ahead of Norris while further back Hulkenberg has run wide.

On rejoining the track Hulkenberg almost hits Alonso who clout Albon in a bid to avoid the Haas.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Stroll, Leclerc, Hulkenberg and Alonso. Leclerc is up three places, Hulkenberg down three, as is Albon.

After 2 laps the field is evenly spread, and while Gasly has retired, Hulkenberg has been noted for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Having struggled earlier, unable to generate enough heat into his tyres, Norris now appears to have found his rhythm.

Sargeant reports that his teammate has lost a piece of his bodywork, following that clash with Alonso.

"There is small shower that might appear on Lap 6," Norris is warned, on Lap 4.

Albon reports possible front damage following the clash with Alonso. He is told that it is aero damage.

"Expected increased rain around Lap 16," Verstappen is advised.

Leclerc is all over Stroll and looks to make a move at Stowe but thinks better of it. The Canadian has dropped 3.5s behind the other Ferrari.

Tsunoda is currently eleventh, ahead of Albon, Sargeant, Ricciardo, Zhou and Magnussen, as Hulkenberg closes on the Stroll/Leclerc battle for 7th.

In quick succession, Magnussen and Perez pass Zhou, who drops to 17th.

"Rain expected in 7 laps," Leclerc is told on Lap 10, "lasting around ten minutes."

Verstappen reports that his tyres are fading, while Piastri is within DRS range of his McLaren teammate.

"When the rain comes it's going to be a racing decision re tyres, so we'll keep it simple," Norris is told.

Zhou pits at the end of Lap 12, the first driver to make a scheduled stop, switching from softs to mediums.

Russell leads Hamilton by 1.5s with Verstappen a further 3s behind, just 0.8s ahead of his old mate Norris.

Leclerc passes Stroll at Stowe for seventh.

"Keep me posted if anyone's going off, it's getting harder," reports Russell on Lap 15.

Indeed it does appear to be raining as Norris closes on Verstappen.

On the run to Stowe down Hangar Straight, Norris passes Verstappen who clearly doesn't have the pace to resist. In the process the McLaren driver posts a new fastest lap (30.946).

"We expect heavy rain now," Leclerc is told, "it's coming soon."

Meanwhile, Piastri is within DRS range of Verstappen. Indeed, in a repeat of his teammate's move, the Australian passes the Red Bull.