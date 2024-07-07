Site logo

British Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
07/07/2024

Result of the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 52 1h 22:27.059
2 Verstappen Red Bull 52 + 0:01.465
3 Norris McLaren 52 + 0:07.547
4 Piastri McLaren 52 + 0:12.429
5 Sainz Ferrari 52 + 0:47.318
6 Hulkenberg Haas 52 + 0:55.722
7 Stroll Aston Martin 52 + 0:56.569
8 Alonso Aston Martin 52 + 1:03.577
9 Albon Williams 52 + 1:08.387
10 Tsunoda RB 52 + 1:19.303
11 Sargeant Williams 52 + 1:28.960
12 Magnussen Haas 52 + 1:30.153
13 Ricciardo RB 51 + 1 Lap
14 Leclerc Ferrari 51 + 1 Lap
15 Bottas Stake 51 + 1 Lap
16 Ocon Alpine 50 + 2 Laps
17 Perez Red Bull 50 + 2 Laps
18 Zhou Stake 50 + 2 Laps
Russell Mercedes 33 Water System
NS Gasly Alpine Did Not Start

Fastest Lap: Sainz (Ferrari) 1:28.293 (Lap 52)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms