Verstappen/Norris clash gifts Russell shock win

For the third successive race, we have a front row occupied by Max Verstappen and Lando Norris - four if you count yesterday's Sprint - and it will be interesting to see if either has learned from past experience.

Breathing down their hot little necks on the short, uphill climb to Turn 1 will be Russell, Sainz, Hamilton and Leclerc, not to mention Piastri and Perez.

While McLaren's protest of the Australian's lap time being deleted was rejected - for reasons that nobody can really understand - his pace this weekend suggests that he will soon be up there in the mix.

Other than who leads out of Turn 1, then Turns 3 and 4, the big question is who will take the fight to Red Bull today other than McLaren. Mercedes looks strong while Ferrari has looked off the boil ever since Monaco.

Though no fans of the Sprint, yesterday's mini-me race gave us good insight as to what to expect, and it is likely that a number of drivers have been watching reruns overnight.

Referring to the mysterious email sent to Mercedes about Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff referred to "conspiracy theorists and lunatics". Well, though we're not sure about the lunacy angle, we must admit to enjoying the odd conspiracy theory, and therefore have to confess to have found Red Bull's recent performances a bit of a surprise in terms of how suddenly they appear to have been reeled in. Of course, other than the Austrian team and its star driver, nobody benefits from the sort of domination witnessed throughout 2023 or the opening races of this season, and with so much at stake, would it be beyond the likes of, say, Turk Thrust's infamous Formula One Script Unit, to come up with a story whereby the favourites temporarily falter in a bad to bring the title fights alive?

Anyway, we digress.

Other than the battle up front, today represents an opportunity for Ricciardo to save his seat at RB, while a number of other drivers really need to step up a gear if they are to find themselves on the grid again next year.

While Perez has a contract, Christian Horner has made clear that more is expected of him, and starting from eighth today surely isn't what the Red Bull boss had in mind.

Last year's race was marred - and then some - by the track limits issue, and despite the FIA's efforts this continues to be a problem... just ask Oscar. Hopefully today's race will not suffer a similar fate and we will not see any post-race penalties.

Yesterday's high temperatures gave the teams the opportunity to try the mediums, thereby providing vital information regarding strategy. According to Pirelli's calculations, two pit stops will be required, with a mix of mediums and hards.

A one-stop is not a realistic choice, not because of tyre wear, but in terms of degradation and pace, although a three-stop could work if there is a Safety Car in the latter stages of the race, or if degradation is higher than expected. In this case, even the softs could come into play, albeit not in a major way."

The pitlane opens and Hulkenberg leads the way, followed by Perez, Hamilton, Bottas and Zhou. Behind the Chinese driver, who will start from the pitlane after changes were made to his car overnight, is Verstappen, who gets a huge roar from the crowd.

"Can you check the steering rack, it doesn't feel right," reports Russell after running wide in Turn 3.

Air temperature is 29 degrees C, while the track temperature is 47 degrees, similar to yesterday.

The anticipated thunderstorm will be arriving... but not until 20:00, so unless we have some serious stoppages... That said, Race Control claims a 10% chance of rain.

Russell is told of a 40 km/h gust into Turn 3, which might explain his off.

All are starting on mediums, bar Zhou, who is on hards, while only Alonso and Stroll are on used rubber.

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away cleanly.

As he leads the field around the track, Verstappen is roared on by the crowd.

As they arrive on the grid, Norris is right up Verstappen's exhaust.

The grid forms.

They're away! Max leads as they head up the hill towards Turn 1. Norris has the inside line as Russell attempts to go around the outside, and while Sainz is inside Hamilton, Leclerc is the meat in a sandwich comprising Perez (on the inside) and Piastri (on the outside).

As we know from experience, three into one won't go, and the nose of the Ferrari hits the rear of the McLaren

Hamilton, Piastri and one of the RBs all run a little wides as the begin the long run to Turn 3.

With Verstappen clear, Norris is under attack from Russell, while, heading into Turn 3, Sainz is on the inside of Hamilton and behind Perez is on the inside of Piastri.

Heading towards Turn 4, Perez and Piastri are side-by-side, the Australian running wide as they round the corner.

The opening few corners are as feisty as we expected.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Perez, Piastri, Ocon, Hulkenberg and Magnussen. Leclerc pits for a new front wing as Sargeant also pits. The Monegasque rejoins in 19th.

Hamilton dives down the inside of Russell at Turn 3 to claim third but with the benefit of DRS the youngster immediately retakes the position.

Hamilton and Sainz have both been noted for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

In eighth, Hulkenberg has dropped 1.5s behind Piastri as a DRS train begins to form behind the Haas driver.

On Lap 6, Sainz passes Hamilton in Turn 1 for fourth. The Briton hangs on to the rear of the Ferrari, while Piastri goes around the outside of Perez to take 6th.

A number of drivers, including Norris and Perez, are complaining of understeer.

After 8 laps, Verstappen leads Norris by 3.2s with Russell a further 2.6s behind.

It is revealed that Hamilton allowed Sainz to pass having gained the position by leaving the track.

Magnussen and Ricciardo both pit at the end of Lap 10, rejoining in 17th (Magnussen) and 18th, 4.4s ahead of Leclerc.

"Rears are graining a bit," reports Hamilton as Hulkenberg and Alonso pit.

Hulkenberg rejoins in 15th and immediately embroiled in a battle with his feisty teammate.

Albon pits at the end of Lap 12, As Verstappen extends his lead to 5s.

Leclerc passes Albon for 18th.

Perez is told that sidepod damage has changed the aero balance.

Oh dear, Leclerc is passed by Albon as the Ferrari appears to have more damage than first thought.

Magnussen is told to manage his tyres in what is actually an attempt to calm him down. The Dane isn't happy.

Given a similar message, Hulkenberg replies: "We need to do it together then," referring to his teammate.

Out front, Verstappen and Norris are lapping around 0.5s a lap quicker than anyone else.