Return of the Max

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 31 degrees C, while the track temperature is 47 degrees. It remains bright, sunny and hot.

Hopefully, following yesterday's Shootout and this morning's Sprint, lessons have been learned.

Leclerc and Perez, for example will now be aware that a good grid position is vital here, so it will be vital to avoid issues like traffic or anti-stall.

Also, based on this morning's evidence, Verstappen will be fully aware that he has a serious fight on his hands, McLaren having very nearly pulled of a shock win, possibly even a shock 1-2.

Whatever the reason for the recent closing of the gap, the fact is that the Dutchman is clearly making the difference at present.

Also making a difference is the revised rule this year that allows the teams to work on their cars after the Sprint, thereby allowing them to change such things as set-up.

While this morning's Sprint was fast and furious, the three DRS zones make things a little too easy for some, though once things settle down we are left with the inevitable trains.

According to Pirelli there is little or no graining, but overheating is a major factor. The Shootout provided an opportunity to compare the performance of the medium and the soft in very similar conditions over a flying lap and the difference was around four-tenths.

With tyre limited, all but Stake ran used mediums this morning, though that is likely to be an issue for the race as opposed to this afternoon.

The lights go green and first out is Verstappen, much to the delight of the Orange Army. He is followed by Perez, Gasly, Stroll and Ocon.

Just moments into the session and there are already issues with traffic.

Verstappen posts a benchmark 6.054 while his teammate crosses the line at 6.201.

Gasly goes third and Stroll fourth, but both are demoted when Alonso goes third with a 6.452.

A 5.901 sees Leclerc go top, while Sainz responds with a 5.941.

Norris goes second (5.910) and Piastri third (5.918), as Tsunoda goes fourth with a 5.929, RB having made a number of changes over the break.

Magnussen goes seventh and his teammate tenth, as the Mercedes pair finally emerge from the pits.

"Locking a lot, the rears, T3, T4," reports Sargeant.

Russell goes quickest in S1, as Hamilton crosses the line at 5.946 to go sixth. Quickest again in S3, Russell goes top with a 5.614.

On his second run - on used rubber - Verstappen goes quickest in S1. He maintains the pace in S2, finally crossing the line at 5.336. However, Sainz responds with a 5.263, 0.073s up on the Dutchman.

A 5.509 puts Leclerc third, as Alonso improves to sixth with a 5.836.

Stroll goes thirteenth and Ocon sixth, as Ricciardo improves to seventh with a 5.682.

Albon stops the clock at 5.823 to go eighth.

As Magnussen goes tenth, the McLaren pair are trading fastest sectors.

Piastri goes second with a 5.311 while Norris can only manage fourth (5.450) aftyer a small mistake in the final corner.

With 5:35 remaining, Hamilton is in the drop zone along with Stroll, Hulkenberg, Sargeant and Zhou, with Tsunoda, Gasly and Bottas hovering.

Of course, Hamilton has the luxury of a fresh set of softs having saved them from yesterday, and now seems the time to use them.

Though fourth, Norris heads out for a final run, he is followed by Gasly, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon et al. Sainz, Piastri and Verstappen look to have settled.

Perez also appears to have settled, though seventh.

PBs in all three sectors see Hamilton go sixth (5.541) while Russell can only manage eighth (5.585), albeit on used rubber.

Magnussen goes fifth and Ricciardo eighth, though the Australian is demoted by his RB teammate.

Stroll can only manage 16th, while Alonso goes 15th by the skin of his teeth.

Perez improves to 12th, the Mexican, like Hamilton, on fresh rubber.

Quickest is Sainz, ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Magnussen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Ocon.

We lose Albon, Stroll, Bottas, Sargeant and Zhou.

"We did a good job with the car," says Albon, "but we didn't quite have the pace."

"We know our limitations, and this position isn't it," adds teammate Sargeant. "Such a shame, man," he adds.

Ocon is first out for Q2, the Alpine driver followed by Gasly, Sainz and Leclerc.

As they begin their first flyers, the four have the track to themselves.

Ocon crosses the line at 5.582 while his teammate responds with a 5.657.

Leclerc goes quickest with a 5.532, while Sainz can only manage 5.745.

"I picked up a lot of bouncing," reports the Spaniard.

At which point the remaining eleven drivers head out, Verstappen and Tsunoda leading the way.

The world champion crosses the line at 4.577, 0.955s up on Leclerc. Tsunoda goes second (5.412), but is demoted by Hamilton and then Russell.

Ricciardo goes fourth, but he is demoted when Piastri goes third (5.070) and Norris fourth (5.103).

Perez goes fifth, Hulkenberg ninth and Magnussen eleventh, the Dane posting exactly the same time as Leclerc.

Sainz improve from 15th to 2nd with 5.016, 0.439s off Verstappen's pace. Teammate Leclerc can only manage sixth (5.104).

"I nearly crash in 7 and 10," reports Alonso as he can only manage 15th (5.639).

Perez is unhappy that one of the Haas drivers pushed in front of him in the pitlane, a similar incident to that in Q1 when Norris refused to yield to a Haas.

All bar the McLarens are on fresh rubber. Sainz has settled for his time.

Perez can only mange seventh, while Ocon remains ninth.

Hamilton improves to third with a 5.053, as Hulkenberg goes ninth.

Russell demotes his teammate with a 5.016, as Verstappen raises the bar with a 4.469.

Magnussen can only mange twelfth, while Alonso remains 15th and Ricciardo eleventh.

Verstappen is quickest, ahead of Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Perez, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

We lose Ricciardo, Magnussen, Gasly, Tsunoda and Alonso.

"Ah, ****," says the Australian.