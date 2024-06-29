Site logo

Austrian Grand Prix Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
29/06/2024

Result of the Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
       
1 Verstappen Red Bull 23 26:41.389
2 Piastri McLaren 23 + 0:04.616
3 Norris McLaren 23 + 0:05.348
4 Russell Mercedes 23 + 0:08.354
5 Sainz Ferrari 23 + 0:09.989
6 Hamilton Mercedes 23 + 0:11.207
7 Leclerc Ferrari 23 + 0:13.424
8 Perez Red Bull 23 + 0:17.409
9 Magnussen Haas 23 + 0:24.067
10 Stroll Aston Martin 23 + 0:30.175
11 Ocon Alpine 23 + 0:30.839
12 Gasly Alpine 23 + 0:31.308
13 Tsunoda RB 23 + 0:35.452
14 Hulkenberg Haas 23 + 0:38.423
15 Ricciardo RB 23 + 0:39.397
16 Alonso Aston Martin 23 + 0:43.155
17 Sargeant Williams 23 + 0:44.076
18 Albon Williams 23 + 0:44.673
19 Bottas Stake 23 + 0:46.511
20 Zhou Stake 23 + 0:53.143

