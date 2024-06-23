Site logo

Spanish Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
23/06/2024

Result of the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 66 1h 28:20.227
2 Norris McLaren 66 + 0:02.219
3 Hamilton Mercedes 66 + 0:17.790
4 Russell Mercedes 66 + 0:22.320
5 Leclerc Ferrari 66 + 0:22.709
6 Sainz Ferrari 66 + 0:31.028
7 Piastri McLaren 66 + 0:33.760
8 Perez Red Bull 66 + 0:59.524
9 Gasly Alpine 66 + 1:02.025
10 Ocon Alpine 66 + 1:11.889
11 Hulkenberg Haas 66 + 1:19.215
12 Alonso Aston Martin 65 + 1 Lap
13 Zhou Stake 65 + 1 Lap
14 Stroll Aston Martin 65 + 1 Lap
15 Ricciardo RB 65 + 1 Lap
16 Bottas Stake 65 + 1 Lap
17 Magnussen Haas 65 + 1 Lap
18 Albon Williams 65 + 1 Lap
19 Tsunoda RB 65 + 1 Lap
20 Sargeant Williams 64 + 2 Laps

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:17.115 (Lap 51)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms