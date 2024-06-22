Spanish Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:11.383 145.941 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.403 0.020 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.701 0.318 4 Russell Mercedes 1:11.703 0.320 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.731 0.348 6 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.736 0.353 7 Gasly Alpine 1:11.857 0.474 8 Perez Red Bull 1:12.061 0.678 9 Ocon Alpine 1:12.125 0.742 10 Piastri McLaren No Time 11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:12.128 12 Bottas Stake 1:12.227 13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:12.310 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.372 15 Zhou Stake 1:12.738 16 Magnussen Haas 1:12.937 17 Tsunoda RB 1:12.985 18 Ricciardo RB 1:13.075 19 Albon Williams 1:13.153 20 Sargeant Williams 1:13.509