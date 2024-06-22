Site logo

Spanish Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

22/06/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:11.383 145.941 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.403 0.020
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.701 0.318
4 Russell Mercedes 1:11.703 0.320
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.731 0.348
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.736 0.353
7 Gasly Alpine 1:11.857 0.474
8 Perez Red Bull 1:12.061 0.678
9 Ocon Alpine 1:12.125 0.742
10 Piastri McLaren No Time
11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:12.128
12 Bottas Stake 1:12.227
13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:12.310
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.372
15 Zhou Stake 1:12.738
16 Magnussen Haas 1:12.937
17 Tsunoda RB 1:12.985
18 Ricciardo RB 1:13.075
19 Albon Williams 1:13.153
20 Sargeant Williams 1:13.509

