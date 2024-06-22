Sargeant hit with grid penalty

Logan Sargeant has been handed a 3-place grid penalty after impeding Lance Stroll during qualifying.

The Williams driver impeded Stroll into Turn 10 in Q1, and although the American reacted appropriately after spotting the Aston Martin in his mirrors, he relied on getting adequate information from the team on the straight between Turns 9 and 10, with the team failing to inform the driver in time.

According to the stewards it has been agreed that a team failing to inform their driver of incoming traffic cannot be regarded as an excuse for such an infringement, consequently they determined that Sargeant unnecessarily impeded the Aston Martin and imposed a 3-place grid drop in line with precedents.

However, as Sargeant qualified last the penalty shouldn't make any difference.

