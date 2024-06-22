Spanish Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was very close in Qualifying today with just a few tenths between several cars.

"We were slightly pessimistic heading into the session, so I think we have to be quite pleased with tenth position for tomorrow's race following Sergio's [Perez] penalty. The support from the home fans has been amazing and I'm very thankful for this. While we would love to be fighting for something more, we'll see what we can do tomorrow starting inside the top ten and try to maximise our race to score some points."

Lance Stroll: "We knew this was going to be a tough Qualifying, so I think two cars in Q2 was the most that was possible today. The car is just lacking the pace to fight with the top teams on this track. We got caught in a little bit of traffic in Q1, but we chose to go early and had a fairly clear track for my final Q2 run. Our long run pace looks a little stronger than our qualifying pace, so we'll see what we can do in the race tomorrow."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Getting both cars into Q2 is the best we had in the car today. As we have been saying all year, it is incredibly close - Fernando was only a tenth away from P6 but will start P10 with Sergio's penalty. We will work on our prime objective of trying to get both cars into points scoring positions tomorrow; it is potentially going to be a challenging race day. There is a possibility of mixed weather conditions which will add another factor to our plans. The home support has been incredible this weekend so we will do our best to reward our fans tomorrow with a strong performance from Lance and Fernando."