Red Bull pondering protests?

There is speculation that Red Bull could challenge the legality of the front wings being used by a number of rival teams.

In pre-season testing concern was raised over the front wing being used by Mercedes and despite the assurance of the FIA as to its legality the murmuring continued.

However, when it became clear that the German team had not taken a significant step forward the murmuring appeared to die down and things moved on.

Now, as McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes begin to close in, talk of illegality has resumed, indeed it is claimed that Red Bull was never convinced that all was well, and is now even more concerned that rules are being broken.

Seemingly, behind the scenes, Red Bull has been seeking support from other teams, most notably Aston Martin, in the hopes that a protest might be lodged. However, with last year's shenanigans still fresh in mind the Silverstone-based outfit was unwilling to play ball.

In 2023 the FIA was forced to issue a technical directive as a result of "rubbery nose boxes" which allowed the front wings on some cars to flex, this followed the situation earlier in the year when Aston Martin had to deny that the FIA had demanded modifications following claims of flexing.

There is absolutely no proof that McLaren, Ferrari or Mercedes are doing anything wrong, but with an eye on the closing gap between the top four teams, not to mention the increasing toxicity at that end of the paddock, surely nothing is off the table, especially if Red Bull really is seeking support from elsewhere in the paddock.