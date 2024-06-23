Spanish Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 51 1:17.115 135.093 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 54 1:17.776 0.661 3 Perez Red Bull 51 1:17.785 0.670 4 Hamilton Mercedes 46 1:17.809 0.694 5 Piastri McLaren 56 1:17.874 0.759 6 Leclerc Ferrari 52 1:17.897 0.782 7 Russell Mercedes 50 1:18.290 1.175 8 Alonso Aston Martin 50 1:18.334 1.219 9 Sainz Ferrari 39 1:18.539 1.424 10 Hulkenberg Haas 49 1:18.609 1.494 11 Zhou Stake 50 1:18.771 1.656 12 Ocon Alpine 54 1:18.982 1.867 13 Gasly Alpine 51 1:19.045 1.930 14 Albon Williams 45 1:19.132 2.017 15 Stroll Aston Martin 50 1:19.318 2.203 16 Tsunoda RB 56 1:19.447 2.332 17 Ricciardo RB 61 1:19.450 2.335 18 Bottas Stake 13 1:19.608 2.493 19 Magnussen Haas 33 1:19.805 2.690 20 Sargeant Williams 38 1:20.172 3.057

