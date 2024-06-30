Site logo

Austrian Grand Prix: Result

30/06/2024

Result of the Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 71 1h 24:22.798
2 Piastri McLaren 71 + 0:01.906
3 Sainz Ferrari 71 + 0:04.533
4 Hamilton Mercedes 71 + 0:23.142
5 Verstappen Red Bull 71 + 0:37.253
6 Hulkenberg Haas 71 + 0:54.088
7 Perez Red Bull 71 + 0:54.672
8 Magnussen Haas 71 + 1:00.355
9 Ricciardo RB 71 + 1:01.169
10 Gasly Alpine 71 + 1:01.733
11 Leclerc Ferrari 71 + 1:07.056
12 Ocon Alpine 71 + 1:08.325
13 Stroll Aston Martin 70 + 1 Lap
14 Tsunoda RB 70 + 1 Lap
15 Albon Williams 70 + 1 Lap
16 Bottas Stake 70 + 1 Lap
17 Zhou Stake 70 + 1 Lap
18 Alonso Aston Martin 70 + 1 Lap
19 Sargeant Williams 69 + 2 Laps
Norris McLaren 64 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Alonso (Aston Martin) 1:07.694 (Lap 70)

