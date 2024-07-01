Austrian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Alonso Aston Martin 70 1:07.694 142.689 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 68 1:07.719 0.025 3 Norris McLaren 53 1:08.016 0.322 4 Piastri McLaren 56 1:08.697 1.003 5 Russell Mercedes 48 1:09.164 1.470 6 Sainz Ferrari 56 1:09.282 1.588 7 Hamilton Mercedes 61 1:09.562 1.868 8 Leclerc Ferrari 55 1:09.584 1.890 9 Gasly Alpine 45 1:09.609 1.915 10 Ocon Alpine 45 1:09.649 1.955 11 Perez Red Bull 56 1:09.694 2.000 12 Magnussen Haas 45 1:10.125 2.431 13 Stroll Aston Martin 54 1:10.143 2.449 14 Hulkenberg Haas 51 1:10.215 2.521 15 Tsunoda RB 54 1:10.318 2.624 16 Albon Williams 41 1:10.364 2.670 17 Sargeant Williams 60 1:10.406 2.712 18 Ricciardo RB 49 1:10.426 2.732 19 Bottas Stake 48 1:10.449 2.755 20 Zhou Stake 54 1:10.470 2.776

