Site logo

Austrian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
01/07/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Alonso Aston Martin 70 1:07.694 142.689 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 68 1:07.719 0.025
3 Norris McLaren 53 1:08.016 0.322
4 Piastri McLaren 56 1:08.697 1.003
5 Russell Mercedes 48 1:09.164 1.470
6 Sainz Ferrari 56 1:09.282 1.588
7 Hamilton Mercedes 61 1:09.562 1.868
8 Leclerc Ferrari 55 1:09.584 1.890
9 Gasly Alpine 45 1:09.609 1.915
10 Ocon Alpine 45 1:09.649 1.955
11 Perez Red Bull 56 1:09.694 2.000
12 Magnussen Haas 45 1:10.125 2.431
13 Stroll Aston Martin 54 1:10.143 2.449
14 Hulkenberg Haas 51 1:10.215 2.521
15 Tsunoda RB 54 1:10.318 2.624
16 Albon Williams 41 1:10.364 2.670
17 Sargeant Williams 60 1:10.406 2.712
18 Ricciardo RB 49 1:10.426 2.732
19 Bottas Stake 48 1:10.449 2.755
20 Zhou Stake 54 1:10.470 2.776

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Red Bull Ring here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms