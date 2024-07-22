Site logo

Hungarian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
22/07/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 55 1:20.305 122.038 mph
2 Sargeant Williams 65 1:20.561 0.256
3 Verstappen Red Bull 51 1:20.908 0.603
4 Perez Red Bull 49 1:21.096 0.791
5 Sainz Ferrari 53 1:21.441 1.136
6 Ocon Alpine 66 1:21.610 1.305
7 Norris McLaren 50 1:21.712 1.407
8 Piastri McLaren 51 1:21.716 1.411
9 Hamilton Mercedes 54 1:22.153 1.848
10 Leclerc Ferrari 29 1:22.182 1.877
11 Stroll Aston Martin 48 1:22.338 2.033
12 Ricciardo RB 30 1:22.640 2.335
13 Bottas Stake 52 1:22.792 2.487
14 Alonso Aston Martin 52 1:23.063 2.758
15 Gasly Alpine 31 1:23.340 3.035
16 Hulkenberg Haas 54 1:23.461 3.156
17 Zhou Stake 38 1:23.487 3.182
18 Tsunoda RB 57 1:23.533 3.228
19 Magnussen Haas 50 1:23.553 3.248
20 Albon Williams 31 1:23.930 3.625

