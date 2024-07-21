Site logo

Hungarian Grand Prix: Result

21/07/2024

Result of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 70 1h 38:01.989
2 Norris McLaren 70 + 0:02.141
3 Hamilton Mercedes 70 + 0:14.880
4 Leclerc Ferrari 70 + 0:19.686
5 Verstappen Red Bull 70 + 0:21.349
6 Sainz Ferrari 70 + 0:23.073
7 Perez Red Bull 70 + 0:39.792
8 Russell Mercedes 70 + 0:42.368
9 Tsunoda RB 70 + 1:17.259
10 Stroll Aston Martin 70 + 1:17.976
11 Alonso Aston Martin 70 + 1:22.460
12 Ricciardo RB 69 + 1 Lap
13 Hulkenberg Haas 69 + 1 Lap
14 Albon Williams 69 + 1 Lap
15 Magnussen Haas 69 + 1 Lap
16 Bottas Stake 69 + 1 Lap
17 Sargeant Williams 69 + 1 Lap
18 Ocon Alpine 69 + 1 Lap
19 Zhou Stake 69 + 1 Lap
Gasly Alpine 33 Retired

Fastest Lap: Russell (McLaren) 1:20.305) Lap 55

