Leclerc claims emotional, shock victory at Monza

Your editor first visited the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in 1972 having been won over by it in the 1966 movie Grand Prix.

Sadly, 1972 was when the emasculation of the classic track began, then again retaining the previous superfast layout would not only have seen lap speeds increase to more than 180 mph but would no doubt have added to the already woeful tally of tragedies at the Italian track.

Such was my love of the circuit and its surroundings that there were many more visits, not least in 1998 when I got married at the nearby Villa Reale.

In the days before the wedding I presented a petition to the mayor of Monza, calling for the protection of the legendary banked section which was in danger of being demolished.

You can read more about this here (link), but for those that haven't been there, even in these days of pounding music and 'celebrities' there remains something very special about the Monza event, something that the likes of Las Vegas and Miami, not to mention Qatar and Jeddah, can only dream of... passion.

Why else do you think the likes of Kimi Raikkonen, Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger and Bernie Ecclestone are there, it's because Monza has its own unique vibe, and long may it continue.

Yes, it is now essentially a point and squirt track, not nearly as demanding as some of the newer circuits, but it still demands respect and bravery.

Today's race will likely be over in 75 minutes such is the sheer speed of the event, and most likely the only real thrills will take place over the course of the first lap, but one lives in hope.

Taking a leaf out of Mercedes and Toto Wolff's underdog book, McLaren and Lando Norris say they fear a comeback from Max Verstappen today, no doubt the Dutchman wishes it were possible, but it isn't. Without sounding too dramatic, based on last week's race at Zandvoort and what we have seen thus far this weekend Red Bull is on the ropes, and needs to come up with a solution before all is lost.

Yes, it can adopt Muhammad Ali's old 'rope a dope' tactic to 'protect' its title hopes but this will only work for so long, after all the great man had to have a knockout punch in reserve for when his opponent got tired.

It was annoying on Saturday to hear suggestions that McLaren issue team orders from the start, for while Oscar Piastri is 116 points down on Verstappen - as opposed to Norris' deficit of 70 - it is not impossible that the youngster could significantly close the gap also.

Of course, Norris could settle things by not fluffing his start today and disappearing into the distance, but, as it stands, we see no need for Piastri to merely roll over, at least not yet.

The Ferraris have looked strong but in all honesty not strong enough, certainly for the win, indeed Mercedes appears to have the edge.

For Red Bull and Max it will be another case of damage limitation, though it is entirely possible that the damage this afternoon - considering the pace of the Ferraris and Mercedes - will be extreme.

As was the case in John Frankenheimer's movie, slipstreaming remains a major factor at Monza - which begs the question will the forthcoming F1 movie feature similar 'live' commentaries from the drivers during races as they explain the different challenges of each track to potential new fans.

Albon and Hulkenberg are in with a chance of some decent point as are Alonso and Ricciardo, especially if there is any silliness - which there often is - on the opening lap, either at the first chicane or the second.

Pirelli believes that graining could be a factor, which could open the door to a possible two-stop strategy, which is why, apart from ensuring they have an additional option in the event of a Safety Car, all the drivers, with the exception of Tsunoda, have chosen to keep two sets of hards for the race.

On paper, the very long pitlane usually means that a one-stop is almost obligatory, so a strategy based on using one set of the mediums and one of the hards, stopping between laps 20 and 26 is the quickest. Although the opposite usage would work for those thinking of running a longer first stint, stopping between laps 26 and 32.

This year however, a two-stop cannot be ruled out, running one set of mediums and two of hards, however we think everyone will try and run a one-stop, trying to manage the tyres especially in the opening laps of each stint to avoid stressing them too much, while aware they have a Plan B up their sleeve thanks to having two sets of hard.

The pitlane opens and Hulkenberg is first out, followed by his teammate Magnussen, Ricciardo, Ocon, Tsunoda and Verstappen.

Last to take their places are Hamilton and Colapinto, who is about to contest his first Grand Prix.

Thankfully, in the wake of Martin Brundle's desperate attempt to mention as many Oasis song titles as possible (Why?), Zak Brown says that the McLaren drivers are free to race.

Air temperature is 34 degrees C, while the track temperature is 54 degrees. Despite the bright sunshine, Race Control warns of a 40% chance of rain.

All are starting on mediums bar Verstappen, Perez, Ocon, Tsunoda, Stroll and Bottas. Fresh rubber for all bar Alonso (as ever), Tsunoda, Stroll, Bottas and Zhou.

Ahead of the formation lap the timing screen go berserk, showing Norris already having a lead of over Piastri with Zhou 154s behind.

The grid forms, albeit very, very slowly.

They're away! Piastri has a great start but so does his teammate. As they head into the first chicane, Piastri pulls to his left to cover the leading McLaren, and with nowhere to go Russell has to take avoiding action and consequently misses the chicane and rejoins in seventh.

However, while it looks as though Piastri supporting his teammate on the run to the second chicane he is all over Norris' backside. Indeed, as they enter the chicane they are side-by-side, the Australian edging ahead of the Briton.

As they exit the chicane, a clearly stunned Norris, who is struggling to keep his car pointing in the right direction, is caught off guard by Leclerc and thereby slips to third.

Further back Hulkenberg has had a dreadful start having had a moment with Ricciardo. "He tried to push me into the gravel," complains the German.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen, Russell, Perez, Albon and Alonso. Russell appears to have front wing damage as something is flapping around on the right-front of his car.

"George has a lot of damage," reports Perez, "it's dangerous."

On Lap 3, as Norris posts a new fastest lap (25.110), he has Leclerc hard on his heels.

Hulkenberg pits at the end of Lap 5 for a new front wing, having had a moment with the other RB, rejoining in last position.

Piastri essentially advised that with no graining it will be a one-stopper.

"Keep it there for the moment," Verstappen is told, "let them push." The Dutchman remains 6th, 1.5s down on Hamilton.

Tsunoda pits following his clash with Hulkenberg, sidepod damage meaning his race is over.

Hulkenberg is given a 10s time penalty for the Tsunoda incident, while Ricciardo has been handed a 5s penalty for forcing the German off track earlier.

Piastri posts a new fastest lap (24.077) as he builds a 1.3s lead, while Perez finally nails Russell for 7th.

As Gasly pits, Magnussen passes Ricciardo for 11th.

"Box, box!" Russell is told on Lap 11 as Piastri is asked his opinion on Plan A or B.

Russell duly pits, rejoining in 16th as Ricciardo also stops.