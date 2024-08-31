Site logo

Italian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
31/08/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:19.327 163.361 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:19.436 0.109
3 Russell Mercedes 1:19.440 0.113
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.461 0.134
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:19.467 0.140
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.513 0.186
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.022 0.695
8 Perez Red Bull 1:20.062 0.735
9 Albon Williams 1:20.299 0.972
10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:20.339 1.012
11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:20.421
12 Ricciardo RB 1:20.479
13 Magnussen Haas 1:20.698
14 Gasly Alpine 1:20.738
15 Ocon Alpine 1:20.766
16 Tsunoda RB 1:20.945
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.013
18 Colapinto Williams 1:21.061
19 Bottas Stake 1:21.101
20 Zhou Stake 1:21.445

