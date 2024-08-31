Italian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:19.327 163.361 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:19.436 0.109 3 Russell Mercedes 1:19.440 0.113 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.461 0.134 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:19.467 0.140 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.513 0.186 7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.022 0.695 8 Perez Red Bull 1:20.062 0.735 9 Albon Williams 1:20.299 0.972 10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:20.339 1.012 11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:20.421 12 Ricciardo RB 1:20.479 13 Magnussen Haas 1:20.698 14 Gasly Alpine 1:20.738 15 Ocon Alpine 1:20.766 16 Tsunoda RB 1:20.945 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.013 18 Colapinto Williams 1:21.061 19 Bottas Stake 1:21.101 20 Zhou Stake 1:21.445