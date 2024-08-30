Italian Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:20.738 161.225 mph 2 Norris McLaren S 1:20.741 0.003 3 Sainz Ferrari S 1:20.841 0.103 4 Piastri McLaren S 1:20.858 0.120 5 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:20.892 0.154 6 Russell Mercedes S 1:21.086 0.348 7 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:21.140 0.402 8 Ricciardo RB S 1:21.300 0.562 9 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:21.316 0.578 10 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:21.363 0.625 11 Bottas Stake S 1:21.461 0.723 12 Magnussen Haas S 1:21.499 0.761 13 Albon Williams S 1:21.592 0.854 14 Verstappen Red Bull M 1:21.610 0.872 15 Perez Red Bull S 1:21.678 0.940 16 Tsunoda RB S 1:21.735 0.997 17 Colapinto Williams S 1:21.784 1.046 18 Gasly Alpine M 1:21.819 1.081 19 Ocon Alpine S 1:21.867 1.129 20 Zhou Stake S 1:22.223 1.485