Italian Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

30/08/2024

Times from today's second free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:20.738 161.225 mph
2 Norris McLaren S 1:20.741 0.003
3 Sainz Ferrari S 1:20.841 0.103
4 Piastri McLaren S 1:20.858 0.120
5 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:20.892 0.154
6 Russell Mercedes S 1:21.086 0.348
7 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:21.140 0.402
8 Ricciardo RB S 1:21.300 0.562
9 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:21.316 0.578
10 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:21.363 0.625
11 Bottas Stake S 1:21.461 0.723
12 Magnussen Haas S 1:21.499 0.761
13 Albon Williams S 1:21.592 0.854
14 Verstappen Red Bull M 1:21.610 0.872
15 Perez Red Bull S 1:21.678 0.940
16 Tsunoda RB S 1:21.735 0.997
17 Colapinto Williams S 1:21.784 1.046
18 Gasly Alpine M 1:21.819 1.081
19 Ocon Alpine S 1:21.867 1.129
20 Zhou Stake S 1:22.223 1.485

