Dutch Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
24/08/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Gasly Alpine 1:20.311 118.631 mph
2 Magnussen Haas 1:20.450 0.139
3 Bottas Stake 1:21.155 0.844
4 Norris McLaren 1:21.387 1.076
5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:21.461 1.150
6 Ocon Alpine 1:21.643 1.332
7 Piastri McLaren 1:21.850 1.539
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.941 1.630
9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:22.354 2.043
10 Sainz Ferrari 1:22.589 2.278
11 Zhou Stake 1:23.240 2.929
12 Sargeant Williams 1:23.287 2.976
13 Russell Mercedes 1:23.958 3.647
14 Albon Williams 1:24.007 3.696
15 Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.098 3.787
16 Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.158 3.847
17 Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.360 4.049
18 Ricciardo RB 1:25.433 5.122

