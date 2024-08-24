Dutch Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Gasly Alpine 1:20.311 118.631 mph 2 Magnussen Haas 1:20.450 0.139 3 Bottas Stake 1:21.155 0.844 4 Norris McLaren 1:21.387 1.076 5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:21.461 1.150 6 Ocon Alpine 1:21.643 1.332 7 Piastri McLaren 1:21.850 1.539 8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.941 1.630 9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:22.354 2.043 10 Sainz Ferrari 1:22.589 2.278 11 Zhou Stake 1:23.240 2.929 12 Sargeant Williams 1:23.287 2.976 13 Russell Mercedes 1:23.958 3.647 14 Albon Williams 1:24.007 3.696 15 Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.098 3.787 16 Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.158 3.847 17 Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.360 4.049 18 Ricciardo RB 1:25.433 5.122