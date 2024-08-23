Dutch Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes S 1:10.702 134.754 mph 2 Piastri McLaren S 1:10.763 0.061 3 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:10.813 0.111 4 Norris McLaren S 1:10.961 0.259 5 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:10.986 0.284 6 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:11.357 0.655 7 Tsunoda RB S 1:11.374 0.672 8 Magnussen Haas S 1:11.430 0.728 9 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:11.443 0.741 10 Albon Williams S 1:11.550 0.848 11 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:11.576 0.874 12 Perez Red Bull S 1:11.581 0.879 13 Ricciardo RB S 1:11.630 0.928 14 Gasly Alpine S 1:11.644 0.942 15 Sargeant Williams S 1:11.818 1.116 16 Zhou Stake S 1:11.934 1.232 17 Ocon Alpine S 1:12.061 1.359 18 Bottas Stake S 1:12.206 1.504 19 Sainz Ferrari M 1:13.108 2.406 20 Hulkenberg Haas M 1:13.296 2.594