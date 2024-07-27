Site logo

Belgian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

27/07/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:53.159 138.459 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:53.754 0.595
3 Perez Red Bull 1:53.765 0.606
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:53.835 0.676
5 Norris McLaren 1:53.981 0.822
6 Piastri McLaren 1:54.027 0.868
7 Russell Mercedes 1:54.184 1.025
8 Sainz Ferrari 1:54.477 1.318
9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:54.765 1.606
10 Ocon Alpine 1:54.810 1.651
11 Albon Williams 1:54.473
12 Gasly Alpine 1:54.635
13 Ricciardo RB 1:54.682
14 Bottas Stake 1:54.764
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:55.716
16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:56.308
17 Magnussen Haas 1:56.500
18 Tsunoda RB 1:56.593
19 Sargeant Williams 1:57.230
20 Zhou Stake 1:57.775

