Belgian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:53.159 138.459 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:53.754 0.595 3 Perez Red Bull 1:53.765 0.606 4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:53.835 0.676 5 Norris McLaren 1:53.981 0.822 6 Piastri McLaren 1:54.027 0.868 7 Russell Mercedes 1:54.184 1.025 8 Sainz Ferrari 1:54.477 1.318 9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:54.765 1.606 10 Ocon Alpine 1:54.810 1.651 11 Albon Williams 1:54.473 12 Gasly Alpine 1:54.635 13 Ricciardo RB 1:54.682 14 Bottas Stake 1:54.764 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:55.716 16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:56.308 17 Magnussen Haas 1:56.500 18 Tsunoda RB 1:56.593 19 Sargeant Williams 1:57.230 20 Zhou Stake 1:57.775