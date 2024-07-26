Belgian Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Verstappen Red Bull 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 Perez Red Bull 5 4 4 4 3 3 6 Russell Mercedes 3 3 3 3 1 1 2 Hamilton Mercedes 3 3 3 3 1 1 3 Leclerc Ferrari 3 3 4 3 2 2 4 Sainz Ferrari 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Piastri McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Norris McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Stroll Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Alonso Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 1 1 3 Ocon Alpine 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Gasly Alpine 5 5 5 5 3 4 6 Albon Williams 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 Sargeant Williams 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Ricciardo RB 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Tsunoda RB 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Bottas Stake 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 Zhou Stake 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Magnussen Haas 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Hulkenberg Haas 3 3 3 3 2 2 4