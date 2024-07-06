Wolff open to Alpine engine deal

Admitting that he likes the thought of supplying another team from 2026, Toto Wolff says that Mercedes is "open-minded" about an engine deal with Alpine.

In many ways, the idea of the French outfit, essentially the carry-over from Renault, using engines from a rival manufacturer would be unthinkable, almost like Ferrari running Honda power units, but the reality is that the French manufacturer has never really got a grip on the hybrid formula and isn't entirely confident about getting it right in 2026.

Consequently, for Alpine to seek an alternative supply does make sense, if not from a purist's point of view, in terms of being competitive and saving money, as being a customer team would be a whole lot cheaper than having Renault build its engines.

It's understood that once brought on board, one of Flavio Briatore's first moves was to suggest the Enstone outfit look for an alternative engine supply, and seemingly Mercedes is up for it.

"We like the thought of replacing Aston Martin with another team because of the sheer learning you're doing," the Austrian told reporters at Silverstone. "We're set up as an organisation that the more power units the better it is in terms of accelerating some of the developments or the reliability.

"So this is where it is," he added. "It didn't go beyond the point of exchanging opinions or having exploratory discussions. I think Alpine will take a decision soon on whether they want to continue with their Formula One engine programme or not.

"Only when they have taken that strategic decision we would dive into our agreements. But we are open-minded and that's what we have told them."

Williams boss, James Vowles agreed, though he warned that time is of the essence.

"We have been working alongside HPP in order to get the concept right for 2026 already for many, many months," he added. "So whatever you do, you are going to be six to twelve months behind the three other teams.

"That's quite penalising in the grand scheme of things... there's going to be areas where you're going to be compromising on. There's a tremendous amount of work getting '26 right and the smallest decision on layout can actually have quite a large impact."

"What's good for HPP is good for McLaren as far as we're concerned," said Zak Brown. "They've been an awesome partner to work with. So if it adds value to their power unit proposition, then we're all for it.

"As far as decision timeframe, I think the sooner you can make a decision on any decision that you make is just better time for preparations," he added. "I would imagine they'll probably want to make a decision before the summer break to give them as much lead time to learn about the power unit and ways of working."

Asked if there might be a decision before the summer-break, Wolff admitted: "No, that's far too complicated and long-lasting, impactful decision for Alpine to make."

