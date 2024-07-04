Ecclestone recommended Briatore for Alpine role

Bernie Ecclestone has admitted that it was he who recommended "bandit" Flavio Briatore to a "desperate" Renault Group CEO, Luca de Meo.

As the French team floundered from one disaster to another, de Meo sought the advice of former F1 supremo, Ecclestone.

"He was desperate," Ecclestone tells Blick, revealing that the pair spoke on the phone "for a long time".

"Then the word Briatore came up," says Ecclestone, who has been a friend of Briatore from the time he first entered the sport with Benetton in 1990. "We quickly agreed that in such a confusing situation only a doer, a bandit among angels, could help. And there are enough saints in the grand prix circus.

"Flavio's great strength has always been: 'Keep the discussions short, do and think big!'" added Ecclestone. "You don't need friends in Formula 1, you just need success."

De Meo gave the move the green light, and from the outset the Italian was making an impression, making a late bid for the services of Carlos Sainz and seeking to end the team's deal to use Renault engines from 2026 and instead partner with Mercedes.

Just don't let him near when trying to impress potential sponsors... especially of the soft drink variety.