Austrian Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout notes - Alpine

Today in numbers: Free Practice 1: Esteban P6 (1min 06.297secs), 30 laps; Pierre P11 (1min 06.734secs), 28 laps. Sprint Qualifying: Esteban P8 (1min 06.101secs); Pierre P9 (1min 06.624secs).

Esteban Ocon: "I'm happy to have reached SQ3 today and starting in eighth place for tomorrow. Again, we reached the top ten in Qualifying as a team, which is another good performance. SQ3 was far from straightforward as we were at the back of the queue. We probably got a little fortunate with Charles [Leclerc] missing the flag at the end and gained a position as a result. Even so, the positive is we performed well and we are in a good position in the Sprint Race. We still have work to do and things to understand but it's pleasing to be heading in a good direction."

Pierre Gasly: "It was a good Sprint Qualifying for the team overall today with both cars reaching SQ3. We managed SQ1 and SQ2 well, showed good pace and we progressed through both sessions. We certainly did not maximise SQ3. It was a messy one and I did not get a proper push lap. These are things we will review as we always aim to maximise all sessions and get the most from it. Even so, we had good pace again today - that is pleasing - and again we are inside the top ten. Those cars ahead of us are quick and only the top eight score in the Sprint Race tomorrow. It will not be easy to pick up points but we will try our best and see what we can achieve."