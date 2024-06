Alpine to become customer team?

Amidst increasing concern over the competitiveness of Renault's 2026 power unit there is speculation that Alpine might seek an alternative supplier.

The French team, which is based in Enstone, is the latest incarnation of what started life as Toleman in the 1980s and subsequently morphed into Benetton, Renault, Lotus F1 and finally Alpine in 2021 as Renault sought to promote the brand.

Though the driving force behind the introduction of the hybrid formula, Renault never got to grips with it, and since it was introduced in 2014 has won just 16 of the 213 races (7.5%), the last win coming in 2021.

Currently off the pace of its rivals, and having failed to be granted permission to make modifications, the French manufacturer is already fearing that it will continue to be uncompetitive when the new rules are introduced in 2026, and as a result there is talk that Renault could pull the plug.

Seemingly, in recent weeks Bruno Famin has talked to a number of manufacturers about a possible supply from 2026, among them, ironically, Red Bull, the team that Renault powered to its first four titles.

However, Christian Horner has previously dismissed the idea of supplying engines to teams outside the Red Bull 'family'.

"I think we need to establish ourselves first," he said last year. "We don't want to overstretch ourselves.

"I think already supplying two teams in '26, that is probably even slightly beyond optimum in year one, but it just gives us the capacity and capability for further down the line.

"So I think first of all, we need to firmly establish ourselves and then we have the capability to take more on from there."

With Honda switching to Honda power for 2026, this would allow Mercedes to supply the French team, while Ferrari might be a step to far. On the other hand, Honda could yet be an option.

Despite this publication's gut feeling that Renault is on the verge of pulling the plug on the whole operation, Renault CEO, Luca de Meo is adamant that Alpine will continue, dismissing talk that the Enstone outfit might be put up for sale.

"We will not sell even a part of this thing," he insisted in an interview with Autocar. "We don't need the money. I've had people making offers left and right, then talking in the press about it. But we're not interested. It would be stupid, and I won't do it."

Of course, Renault has used the sport pretty much like a revolving door, leaving and entering again on countless occasions, and despite the French manufacturer's innovativity and success over the years, de Meo admits that it has lost its way during the hybrid era.

"When we began the hybrid era, our engine didn't perform," he admitted. "We had been world champions with Red Bull but with hybrid, things went wrong.

"Even the engine we developed in 2021 had a 0.2s to 0.5s disadvantage every lap. And this year we've screwed up with the car. If you combine everything, we're up to 1.5s from where we need to be."

Of course, despite the loss of face, as far as Renault is concerned, in becoming a customer team, Alpine, as well as having a better performing engine, would also save its parent company a small fortune in terms of the cost of developing and supplying its power units.

Of course, with this in mind, one has to wonder if we can now take it for granted that Renault is one of the manufacturers Adrian Newey was referring to when he claimed that certain unnamed manufacturers had sought to influence the 2026 regulations.