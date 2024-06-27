Alpine retains Gasly on "long-term contract"

Alpine has confirmed that Pierre Gasly has committed to a long-term contract with the team. The agreement, an extension to his current contract, will take the FRenchman into the 2025 season and beyond.

Gasly is in his second season with Alpine and, with 140 race starts in Formula 1, it is hoped his vast experience will take the team to the next level long-term.

In his 32 starts with the team, Gasly has amassed 67 points and brought home two pieces of silverware, including third place in the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race and a memorable third place in the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

The team will announce his team-mate for the 2025 season in due course.

"I feel very much at home at this great team," said Gasly. "I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision.

"I've been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the team. While on-track it's been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere.

"I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking. There is a lot of potential in this team's personnel and resources.

"I'm excited for what is to come in the future and right now I'm focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances."

"The extension of Pierre's contract with the team is very pleasing," said Bruno Famin. "He is a driver with huge experience in Formula 1 and continues to show huge amounts of potential on-track.

"For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador and we therefore look forward to continuing our collaboration.

"While this is important for our future, we do have to keep our eyes close to what is coming and that is focusing on improving our current package. We have high ambitions this current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve those things.

"We will take our time in deciding Pierre's team-mate and we are excited with the options we have on the table."