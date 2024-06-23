Spanish Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Esteban started from P8 on Used Softs, finished P10: Pit Stops on Lap 13 for New Mediums, Lap 37 for New Hards. Fastest Lap: 1min 18.982secs. Pierre started from P7 on Used Softs, finished P9: Pit Stops on Lap 14 for New Mediums, Lap 38 for New Hards. Fastest Lap: 1min 19.045secs.

Esteban Ocon: "It was good to get both cars in the points for a second consecutive Grand Prix. It was a challenging race for us with car balance and some tricky stints but nevertheless we managed to bring the car home inside the top ten again and that's satisfying. It was close with Nico [Hülkenberg] at the end but we were able to maintain pace and grab the final point on merit on track. We have things to analyse such as why the car felt harder to drive in race conditions as I was sliding quite a lot. Even so, we were much more competitive this weekend and we've come out of it with a good reward. We will aim to continue our points run in Austria next weekend where we have two opportunities to score points with the Sprint."

Pierre Gasly: "That was our best race of the season so far as a team, so on that front, I am very happy with today. We had a strong Qualifying on Saturday, which set us up for a good result in ninth place today. We executed the race well with the two-stop strategy and managed each stint well. We almost had eighth place and only missed out on the last lap but I gave it my all. Even so, I'm happy with such a strong race where we battled two fast cars - the McLaren early on and then the Red Bull at the end - so that's positive for us. We must understand why the package was strong here and take these learnings going forward. We are progressing in a good direction, that's three points scoring finishes in a row, and we have to keep that going!"

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: "It's pleasing to have again both cars in the points here in Spain and to score at the last three Grands Prix as a team. It's a positive trend, which we must keep continuing. We were better at this track and we must analyse the reasons why in order to keep improving our overall package. The race was a tough two-stop for both cars. The two drivers did a good job, especially in tyre, energy, and fuel management. Next up is the Sprint weekend in Austria where we aim to continue our positive run inside the points."