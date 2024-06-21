Spanish Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "To end the day with both cars in the top-10 is a little bit unexpected from where we thought we would be entering the weekend on this particular track.

"Obviously, we do not know what the others are doing but overall, it is a positive start to the weekend. It was not the best lap on the C3 tyre for me in Free Practice 2 with some traffic and there were a few interruptions in both the long and short runs. There are definitely improvements we can make in order to find lap time, so we will keep digging and try to make steps forward for tomorrow's Qualifying, which is important around this track."

Pierre Gasly: "It's been a positive Friday for us, especially Free Practice 2. The end result, finishing in fourth place, probably flatters us and it was certainly a surprise, but a pleasant surprise, and one that brings a smile to my face! In Free Practice 1, we had some minor aerodynamic issues on the car, which we had to fix. Once we did that, the car felt good right from the start of the second session. We have a strong baseline to work from and my push lap on the C3 was good but I'm not completely comfortable in the car. There are some things we need to fine tune with the aim of feeling even better in the car tomorrow when it counts."

Check out our Friday gallery from Barcelona here.