Wolff "ashamed" and "embarrassed" at radio call

Toto Wolff admits to being mortified by radio call that almost caused George Russell to crash.

"You can win this, George," shouted the Austrian as Max Verstappen and Lando Norris tangled in their battle for the lead and Oscar Piastri closed in from behind.

While the Briton responded by asking his boss to let him drive, the race winner subsequently admitted his shock at the call... and the volume.

"Suddenly I had Toto screaming in my ear, 'you know, you can win this', and almost crashed when he screamed into my ears it was that loud," admitted the Briton.

"But I think it just goes to show the passion that we all share, and it's obviously been a tough couple of years for us. It feels great to be back on the top step."

"I think I know the drivers pretty well and what they need at times to encourage or to refocus, because I spend so much time with them," explained Wolff at race end.

"I think I know their psychology," he added. "But this one is the single dumbest thing I've done in twelve years at Mercedes. I will be forever ashamed because you look at where you message the driver and you don't do it during braking. Or in high-speed corners.

"But I didn't look on the GPS," he admitted, "I just saw these two taking each other out and we anticipated it, and then just emotionally pressed the button and said 'we can win this'.

"I could have taken him out with that message! Imagine how that could have felt.

"I'm emotional," he laughed. "I enjoy us doing well and I enjoy seeing Lewis and George doing well. I was just carried away with that situation, but seriously, embarrassing!"

