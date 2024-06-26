"No criminal offences" following Mercedes email investigation

Northamptonshire Police have reported that there were "no criminal offences" in terms of emails sent to the German team accusing it of sabotaging Lewis Hamilton.

In Spain, Toto Wolff revealed that an email, said to have been sent by a Mercedes team member, was sent to paddock insiders and members of the media, alleging that the Brackley-based outfit had not only sabotaged the seven-time world champion this year but put his, and the public's, life in danger.

The German team immediately called in the police, though it was confident that the email didn't come from a member of staff.

"It's not from a member of the team," Wolff told reporters in Barcelona. "When we're getting this kind of email - and we're getting tons of them - it is upsetting, particularly when somebody talking about death and all these things.

"So, on this particular one, I have instructed to go on full force. We have the police enquiring it. We're researching the IP address."

Yesterday, Northamptonshire Police issued the following in relation to their investigation.

"Northamptonshire Police received a report on 12 June regarding an email that had been circulated within the Mercedes AMG F1 Team," it read.

"No criminal offences were found to have been committed. However, advice was given regarding any further emails the team may receive."

The email has all the hallmarks of the tactics used to stir up the Horner saga earlier this year.