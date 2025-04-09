Bahrain Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

From the cherry blossom trees of Suzuka to the sands of Sakhir. Aston Martin Aramco Sporting Director Andy Stevenson looks ahead to the second leg of the triple-header and the unique challenges of the Bahrain International Circuit.

The second leg of the first triple-header of the season takes the team to the familiar surroundings of Bahrain International Circuit.

An established venue on the calendar having first held a Grand Prix more than two decades ago, it has also become the testing venue of choice for the sport with its mix of long straights and high- and low-speed corners.

Ahead of this weekend's action, Sporting Director Andy Stevenson gives the lowdown on how we'll meet this multitude of different circuit characteristics, the ongoing midfield battle, and how we're navigating the first triple-header of the season.

In your role as Sporting Director, what have you noted about changes to the Bahrain International Circuit for this year?

Andy Stevenson: "Turn Four was always a big talking point in the past in terms of track limits but, for this year, the FIA have made some modifications there and elsewhere around the circuit. We got a taster of these in pre-season testing and they worked well, so we already have an idea of what to expect this weekend.

"The FIA has done a really good job of trying to control track limits so far this season so that it's fair and equal for everybody.

"The drivers don't always like it because it's in their nature to push everything to the edge and it restricts what they can do, but that's the whole idea of track limits; the drivers must drive the car within the two white lines that define the track and the skill is in driving quickly without exceeding them.

"My view is that track limits are going to be less of a consideration this year from a sporting perspective both in Bahrain and elsewhere. And, in terms of this weekend, I think it's going to be easier for the for the FIA to manage it because of the modifications they've made."

What are the main challenges Bahrain International Circuit poses to the team?

AS: "One of the big factors to consider in Bahrain is the track surface. It's quite abrasive so we usually see high tyre degradation and that opens the door for different strategy calls. Lance and Fernando will need to manage their tyres well over the weekend.

"It's very much a circuit where you need to optimise and execute well to find performance gains. The teams have raced in Bahrain for many years so they all know what to expect and how to approach it. It's not like we're going to a new circuit where there's an element of the unknown and you might be able to steal a march on your competitors.

"From my perspective, it's about focusing on the race and making sure we optimise the performance of the car to compete as well as we can."

How much do you enjoy going to Bahrain to race?

AS: "I think it's a fantastic place to go for a Grand Prix.

"It normally produces exciting racing, and we're always made to feel incredibly welcome; it's almost like a second home to the team because we've spent a lot of time there.

"The facilities are second to none and the weather is normally nice, which is always a bonus.

"As the sport has become more popular in Bahrain, there's now a fantastic atmosphere over the course of the weekend, especially as day turns to night while the cars are out on track.

"It is a great venue and one I would strongly recommend people visit."

With pre-season testing having taken place at Bahrain International Circuit, will this weekend reveal how the competitive order has evolved since February's running?

AS: "In the early stages of the season we've seen that the midfield pack is extremely close, as we expected.

"Depending on what type of track we're at, that pecking order shuffles around and in these opening races it's not been clear as to who's where in the midfield.

"It's exciting for people watching at home, but it's very difficult for us to call where we sit in that pack, and it's also why getting our strategy and setup calls completely nailed is so important for gaining points.

"We're probably not far away from teams starting to bring significant updates as well, which will add another dynamic."

We're in the thick of the first triple-header of the year, having flown from Japan to Bahrain. How is the team combatting the challenges of different time zones and long flying hours?

AS: "A lot of us in the team have been doing this job for some time so we're used to the travel and we know what we need to do to mitigate things, from staying hydrated to sleeping at the right times.

"We also arrange our travel times and our workloads as best we can, but you have always got the change in time zones to deal with; there's no escaping that when you race in a world championship.

"We just do everything we can to be prepared for the next race as early as possible. We left Japan as early as we could after the race to give ourselves a few days to acclimatise before getting into the Bahrain schedule.

"We have some control over when we work and how much we do, providing we don't have issues such as freight being delayed.

"Things like that can happen from time to time though, so we've got to be alive to all eventualities and react accordingly.

"Fortunately, we have great systems in place meaning we can race around the world, across time zones, one week after another without major issues.

"You can't get away from the fact that triple-headers are extremely challenging, but we're geared up to cope well with them."