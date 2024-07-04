British Grand Prix: FIA Drivers Press Conference

Today's press conference with Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon, George Russell and Lando Norris.

Why don't we come to Formula 1's most recent winner, George Russell. Second victory in the bag. What was the most satisfying aspect of your win in Austria last weekend?

George Russell: Yeah it was. It's always great to be back on the top step and obviously there's been so much hard work from the whole team to improve the car and get us in a in a position to do that. I said afterwards I felt like we should have won the race in Montréal and ended up P3 and at the weekend probably should have. Well we should have finished P3 and we won the race and that's how racing goes sometimes but It's so great. We now have an opportunity to be fighting the front, fighting for podiums, and ready to capitalise when things happen.

What chance are there of things happening this weekend at Silverstone?

GR: You've got to ask this guy [Lando] if there's much going to happen. But I think it's going to be a good fight again this weekend. I think Lando and Max are probably going to be the two guys out in front. They look really fast in the high-speed corners the last couple of races. And, of course, here in Silverstone, there's a lot of high-speed sections. So I expect those guys to be the favourites. But I don't think we'll be far behind.

Alright, George, thank you. Lando, let's come to you. We're going to throw it back before we come on to the British Grand Prix. When you look back at what happened with Max in Austria, what did you learn?

Lando Norris: I mean, we've gone over things a few times. I learned many things. I think a lot of stuff I was anticipating, I knew about, but it's still a different. You're fighting against different people, you're fighting in different ways at the top, compared to when you're a bit further back, like we have done the last year or so, but at the same time, Max has a very different way of racing compared to a lot of others. And that's some of the reasons of why he's a champion. But all in all, yeah, I reviewed it and I'm excited to go again this weekend and try to do a better job.

You say Max races differently. What does he do differently?

LN: Getting into the details. I think it's clear. It's not stuff I need to talk about. It's clear how he races. It's tough. It's on the limit. And yeah, I think it's what we love. You know, it's what I love. I thoroughly enjoyed the whole fight I had with him. Of course, it was a shame things ended the way they did. But apart from that, things are clear from what you see on TV. And I think I'm excited to go race him again this weekend.

Have you and Max spoken since Sunday?

LN: Yeah, we did.

Did he apologise?

LN: Honestly, I don't think he needed to apologise. I think some of the things I said in the pen after the race were just more just because I was frustrated at the time. A lot of adrenaline, a lot of just emotions. And I probably said some things I didn't necessarily believe in, especially later on in the week. It was tough. It was a pretty pathetic incident in terms of what ended both our races. It wasn't like a hit, it wasn't like an obvious bit of contact. It was probably one of the smallest bits of contact you could have, but with a pretty terrible consequence for both of us, especially for myself. He didn't doesn't need to... I don't expect an apology from him. I don't think he should apologise. I thought it was as a review, good racing. At times, maybe very close to the edge but like we said we've spoken about it we've talked about it and we're both happy to go racing again.

Alright. just final one for me quickly how confident are you coming into the British Grand Prix?

LN: I mean, we're in good form. We've been, again, very close the last few races, but Mercedes have been getting closer and closer. If you look back to last weekend, Mercedes were extremely quick, if not one of the quickest cars in the race. They've taken probably a few steps forward since where they were. We're in a good position, but so are Red Bull. So, yeah, expecting a close battle between many of us.

Alright. Good luck this weekend. Thank you. Lewis, can I come to you now? You've had many close battles with Max Verstappen. What did you make of what happened between Lando and him last weekend in Austria?

Lewis Hamilton: Nothing, really. I didn't think anything of it. I was more concerned about my race and enjoying the team's win.

Well, you've told us in the past that you treat Max differently on track. So what advice could you give to Lando about going wheel to wheel with Max?

LH: Again, I don't think I need to. They've raced each other for many years.

You're not going to be drawn on this, are you?

LH: That's nothing to do with me.

Alright, well, let's bring it on to this weekend, then, Lewis. You're going for a record ninth win here at Silverstone. Have you got the car to do that?

LH: I think out of pure performance, I don't think we are currently in the same place. Naturally, as you've seen in the last couple of races, on these high-speed circuits, particularly McLaren, I think probably might be the quickest, or at least Max maybe. And I think we're not that far behind. And I think we've definitely seen some really huge strides forward. And it's really great to see that we are slowly eking closer to the front runners.

Alright. Well, best of luck to you. I'm sure there'll be more questions from the floor in a moment. Checo, let's come to you quickly. Look, Austria was a tough one for you. Do you understand the issues that you were having with your car?

Sergio Perez: Yeah, it was quite a tough weekend overall, especially the race, with the damage we had in the car since lap one, really. Basically, we were just out of contention. There was nothing with these small margins that we've seen. It was just a bit too much the damage and we were just going backwards.

Now, on paper, the fast sweeps of Silverstone should suit the RB20. How much confidence do you and the team have?

SP: Yeah, I think it should be a strong, strong weekend for us. We're looking forward to this sort of high-speed content and Silverstone always throws a massive challenge, you know, with the wind. It can be particularly very challenging. So, yeah, I think it's going to be all very close as it's been the last few weekends already in different circuits. So I don't expect anything different. I think it's going to be everything super tight and close.

Alright, look, best of luck to you. And Esteban, let's come to you. Now, talking of performance, Alpine went very well at Barcelona a few races back. That's a fast track. This is a fast track. So are you feeling confident coming to Silverstone that you can get back in the points?

Esteban Ocon: Yeah, I think we're improving at the moment, which is a good sign. In Barcelona we managed to get into the top 10, qualify in the top 10 as well in Austria. Unfortunately, the race didn't go as planned. I just lost a component of the car on the kerbs, which made us lose quite a lot of performance. But other than that, the weekend was well optimised until then, until the race was an outlier. But, yeah, it's much more interesting now that we are able to be fighting for points and interesting results compared to how it was in the beginning of the season. So, yeah, looking forward to see what we can do here. It's going to be an exciting one. It's always great to drive these cars around Silverstone and, yeah, I can't wait to be started.

Look, you mentioned the start of the season. Just how different is the car to drive now compared to back in Bahrain?

EO: It's going to be disappointing to say, but not very different. We are still investigating why it's much better at the moment than it was at the beginning of the year. I think a lot of it is also track characteristics that helped us to be performing better, but it's not quite clear exactly on why we are performing better than at the beginning of the year.

Final one from me. The jigsaw for 2025, the driver jigsaw, is edging closer to being finalised. What's your situation? When do you expect news as to what you'll be doing next year?

EO: Yeah, it's going well at the moment on that side for me. So I hope in the next couple of races I'll be able to speak more about it.

Before the summer break?

EO: Hopefully.

Questions From The Floor

(Craig Slater - Sky Sports) Can I take it from how you're talking that in future with Max, you're going to have to find a different way to race Max because he's not going to race any differently. And just to expand on that, before the contact happened, you talked about movement under braking from him.Having reviewed those laps, do you still think that's what was happening and are you surprised that the stewards didn't intervene on that?

LN: I mean, I think it was still very clear that it was happening, but yeah, it's a tricky one. You know, Max isn't going to want to crash. He's not going to want to ruin his own race and his own chances. So I think, yes, there are definitely things I need to do slightly differently. But in the end of it, I don't think he's going to change too much. I don't think I need to change too much. So, yeah, could we have avoided the crash? Definitely, because it's something I could have done. I easily could have used more kerb. But, yeah, there's things on both sides that I'm sure we wanted to do better or in a slightly different way, but on the whole, I think avoiding an incident from moving under braking is probably the biggest part of it. There could very easily be an incident that comes from such a thing, and I think that's the only thing we have to be very careful of is something that could happen. Yeah, so that's just something for the future and something that the stewards FIA need to be aware of. that something could easily go wrong. So I think to a certain point, you're defending, you're being aggressive, and that's okay. But there will be a point when there is a limit, and I think that just needs to be defined in a slightly better way.