Red Bull reveals 'fan designed' livery for Silverstone

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez' cars have been redesigned for the British GP by a member of The Paddock, as part of the team's Forever Rebl campaign, which celebrates 20 years of Red Bull in Formula One.

Powered by Oracle, The team built a simple, yet state of the art, REBL CUSTMS configurator, which was designed to ensure everyone, everywhere could have a canvas to unlock their creativity.

REBL CUSTMS hands fans the wheel to the entire car as a canvas, allowing them to pick from a bespoke toolkit of patterns, colours and sticker packs. All this, while encouraging designers to plan a livery which will complement the races the team will run REBL CUSTMS looks at this season: Britain, Singapore and the United States.

The customisation patterns available in the configurator are inspired by historic team liveries, from 20 years of racing around the globe, and offer a bespoke set of race-specific stickers to provide unique personalisation for each Grand Prix.

The above has meant an overhaul of the World Champions' usual distinctive style and palette - Red Bull will roll out racey in red at Silverstone. The design of the Red Bull, painted in Stallion Red and imagined by Chalaj Suvanish from Thailand, takes inspiration from the team's 2015 one-off and iconic pre-season testing livery, The Camo Bull.

"Following the success of our customised fan liveries last year, we are proud to be running fan designed liveries once again on our cars for 2024," said Christian Horner. "REBL CUSTMS has handed our most loyal supporters, a very special canvas in the RB20 and The Paddock has brought their vision to life. Our fans sit at the heart of all we do, and I am very happy they get to play such an important part in our journey.

"I watched all the entries roll in and it is incredible to see the ingenuity and creativity of The Paddock members come to life in such an expressive manner. In our 20th season in the sport, it is a timely tribute to years gone by and I can't wait to see the RED Bull charge out at Silverstone this weekend."

Winner of the first REBL CUSTMS round of 2024, Chalaj Suvanish said: "I wanted to enter the REBL CUSTMS competition because the chance to design a livery for my favourite Team is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I have been so lucky to have won and now I get to see a race in real life and I can't quite believe it, not only do I get to attend an F1 race I get to see the car I customized on track! I used red in the design of the car to represent the spirit and strength depicted in the Red Bull logo and took inspiration from the way flow-vis paints is used in aerodynamic testing. I love watching Oracle Red Bull Racing win and I can't describe how it would feel to see them win in my livery."

The RED Bull will not just redesign the RB20 for the weekend, there will be a full branding takeover of the garage and social media platforms and Sparco race-suits inspired by the one-off livery.

Forever Rebl was created to highlight the role of Red Bull culture in developing a team that has continued to push the boundaries of the sport, since its F1 debut at the 2005 Australian Grand Prix. Forever Rebl will see the team develop a series of special events and activations throughout the year, each designed to bring fans closer to the team and its 20-year history. Forever Rebl is designed to put the team's faithful fans right at the heart of the celebrations.