Austrian Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was a good day today. I am extremely happy that we got P1 in the Sprint and put it on pole in Qualifying and am really proud of the Team that we were able to be so competitive.

"We definitely saw some good improvements after the Sprint race, it all connected and the balance of the car felt a lot better, so hopefully we can keep that going. I could really push to the limit and it felt great to be that competitive in qualifying. The whole session went really well and the car was in a better window; I could push harder, the car was sticking and I am actually quite surprised by the gap! It shows that small changes that you make to the car can really make a difference. I am looking forward to tomorrow. We have had a really good weekend so far but the most important part has to happen tomorrow, so let's see what the race brings."

Sergio Perez: "It's been a tricky weekend, and we have to just keep chipping away. We didn't have the margins early on in Q1 and Q2, and we ended up using more new sets of tyres than we wanted and went into Q3 with only scrubbed sets left. We had much better pace than we were able to show today but unfortunately we weren't safe enough throughout the sessions to save a new set for Q3. We've done the right changes going forward, and learnt quite a bit from today's Sprint race which is positive. I think it is going to be really close on track tomorrow and should be an interesting battle where anything can happen."

Christian Horner, CEO & Team Principal: "It is always great to be back in Austria for our home race and in front of a home crowd. Today in both the Sprint race and Qualifying, Max put on an incredible performance and especially on a track where the margins are so small. It is great to be on Pole here at Red Bull Ring. Checo used all of his new tyre sets in Q1 and Q2, so expectations were lower of what was achievable in Q3 as there were only scrubbed tyres available. We are going to need Checo to have a strong race tomorrow as the McLarens, Ferraris, and Mercedes cars are right there with us. All to play for tomorrow."